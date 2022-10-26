2022 FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos lose to Colombia 6-5 on penalties

Tosin Abayomi
Nigeria's under-17 women's football team known as the Flamingos lost to Colombia 6-5 on penalties in the semifinal played on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The team led by Bankole Olowookere would not survive on penalties against Colombia and miss out on a place in the final of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

The Flamingos advanced to the semifinals of the competition for the first time with a 4-3 victory on penalties against the United States of America (USA).

In the semifinal against Colombia, the Flamingos dominated possession in the opening exchanges but created very little in attack.

The South Americans deployed the same tactics they did against Tanzania in the quarterfinals by defending deep and using the counterattack.

The first half ended without a goal and after the break, Olowokere introduced striker Opeyemi Ajakaye for the second period.

Ajakaye was unable to stretch the Colombian defense as they defended deep in a block putting pressure on the Flamingos every time they lose the ball.

In the end, there was little ambition for both teams to score and without extra time the game proceeded to a penalty shoot-out.

Flamingos will take on the loser of the other semifinal between Germany and Spain in the bronze medal game
Olowookere made the same substitutions he did against the USA introducing backup goalkeeper Chikamso Jiwuaku.

The Jiwuaku made a save from Yesica Munoz but would guess wrong on the other spot-kicks. Omamuzo Edafe scorer of the winning penalty against the USA had the opportunity to send the Flamingos to the final but missed.

Comfort Folorunsho who missed a penalty against the USA saw her spot-kick saved in sudden death.

Colombia now advances to the final as the Flamingos will take on the loser of the other semifinal between Germany and Spain in the bronze medal game.

