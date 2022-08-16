Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

According to FIFA with immediate effect All India Football Federation (AIFF) have been suspended.

FIFA outlined the details for the suspension of the Indian football federation in a statement on Monday.

According to several sources, former chief Praful Patel stayed in office for more than 12 years without fresh elections.

With federation elections pending for over 18 months, India's highest court disbanded the AIFF and set up a three-member committee in charge of football.

India violated the statute of FIFA based on undue influence from third parties,"

The suspension comes months before India hosts the 2022 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup.

The suspension however means that India has been stripped of hosting the developmental competition.

FIFA however explained in a statement that the suspension will be lifted once AIFF regains control.

The statement by FIFA said, "The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs."

It is unclear as to which country will now host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup this year.

The Flamingos defeated Ethiopia in the final qualification round to book a place at the World Cup.