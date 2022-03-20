Flamingoes receive ₦1m from Edo State deputy governor after thrashing Congo 5-0 in Benin City

After a 3-0 victory against Congo in the first leg encounter at the Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa, the Flamingoes did not relent at home.

They scored five goals in the second leg at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City to record an 8-0 aggregate victory.

After the victory, it was announced that the Flamingoes received a cash donation from Philip Shaibu the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Nigeria - Former House of Representative Member.

Pulse Nigeria

This was made known by the official Twitter handle of the Super Falcons.

Along with photos from the game was a message that said, "Our Flamingoes were rewarded with a one million naira by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu after thrashing DR Congo 5-0 in Benin City."