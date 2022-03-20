On Saturday, March 19, 2022, Nigeria's women's U-17 national team known as the Flamingoes recorded a 5-0 victory against their counterparts from Congo.
Flamingoes receive ₦1m from Edo State deputy governor after thrashing Congo 5-0 in Benin City
A token of 1 million naira has been donated to the Flamingoes after thrashing Congo 8-0.
After a 3-0 victory against Congo in the first leg encounter at the Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa, the Flamingoes did not relent at home.
They scored five goals in the second leg at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City to record an 8-0 aggregate victory.
After the victory, it was announced that the Flamingoes received a cash donation from Philip Shaibu the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Nigeria - Former House of Representative Member.
This was made known by the official Twitter handle of the Super Falcons.
Along with photos from the game was a message that said, "Our Flamingoes were rewarded with a one million naira by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu after thrashing DR Congo 5-0 in Benin City."
The final round of the qualifiers is scheduled for the month of May. Nigeria will now clash with Egypt’s U-17 girls in the third round of the series next month.
