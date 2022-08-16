Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw by Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga fixture played at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday, August 14, 2022.
Fireboy praises Barcelona for promoting Playboy album [Photos]
Fireboy's Playboy Album was promoted at Camp Nou in Barcelona's 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Despite parading new signings such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen Barcelona were unable to break down a defiant Rayo Vallecano side.
It was Barcelona's first game of the season as they begin with new sponsors Spotify.
Spotify is an audio streaming and media services provider and as new sponsors of Barcelona paraded several adverts at Camp Nou.
Fireboy and Barcelona
Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML was featured at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona's match against Rayo Vallecano.
A picture of Fireboy was featured by Spotify on the billboard on the pitch.
Fireboy took to social media to appreciate Barcelona's sponsors Spotify for promoting his third studio album titled Playboy.
In a post on his official Instagram account about the billboard at Camp Nou, Fireboy said, 'big love and appreciation to @spotify @spotifyafrica for the support! my third album, ‘playboy’ is out now worldwide! link in bio."
Barcelona travel to face Real Sociedad this weekend and Fireboy's album i9s expected to still feature when they return to take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a friendly match at Camp Nou on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
