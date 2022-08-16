Fireboy praises Barcelona for promoting Playboy album [Photos]

Despite parading new signings such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen Barcelona were unable to break down a defiant Rayo Vallecano side.

It was Barcelona's first game of the season as they begin with new sponsors Spotify.

Spotify is an audio streaming and media services provider and as new sponsors of Barcelona paraded several adverts at Camp Nou.

Fireboy and Barcelona

Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML was featured at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona's match against Rayo Vallecano.

A picture of Fireboy was featured by Spotify on the billboard on the pitch.

Fireboy took to social media to appreciate Barcelona's sponsors Spotify for promoting his third studio album titled Playboy.

In a post on his official Instagram account about the billboard at Camp Nou, Fireboy said, 'big love and appreciation to @spotify @spotifyafrica for the support! my third album, ‘playboy’ is out now worldwide! link in bio."

