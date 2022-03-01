Tragic: Two Ukrainian footballers among the casualties in ongoing conflict

Niyi Iyanda
Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko have both reportedly lost their lives in the days following Russia-Ukraine conflict

FIFPRO has announced the passing of two Ukrainian footballers who lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in eastern Europe
FIFPRO has announced the passing of two Ukrainian footballers who lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in eastern Europe

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) has announced the passing of two Ukrainian players in the current hostilities facing the country.

21-year-old Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, who was 25, both lost their lives during Russia's occupation of Ukraine.

In a tweet via their official account, FIFPRO said:

"Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25), football's first reported losses in this war.

"May they both rest in peace."

Sapylo’s death was announced in a statement saying that he died on Friday, February 25, near Kyiv while in combat with Russian forces.

21-year-old Vitalii Sapylo reportedly lost his life while engaged in combat with Russian forced
21-year-old Vitalii Sapylo reportedly lost his life while engaged in combat with Russian forced

Martynenko, on the other hand, was nowhere near the front line when he lost his life. According to the Kyiv-Sviatoshynskyi federation, the footballer reportedly passed away with his mother after Russian operatives bombed his home.

FIFA and UEFA have both announced this that Russian teams have been suspended from international and club competitions until further notice.

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

