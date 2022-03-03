Fiorentina fans torment Dusan Vlahovic on his return to the club

Niyi Iyanda
Fiorentina fans ensured Dusan Vlahovic did not score on his return to the club.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic received an interesting welcome on his return to Fiorentina
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic received an interesting welcome on his return to Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic was subjected to unending jeers and taunts on his return to Fiorentina for the first leg of Juventus' Coppa Italia semi final tie. Juventus won the game in stoppage time, courtesy of an own goal from Fiorentina defender Lorenzo Venuti .

Vlahovic joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January for £65.5m in a move that has led the striker's popularity in Florence drop drastically.

Dusan Vlahovic switched to Juventus after scoring 17 goals for Fiorentina this season
Dusan Vlahovic switched to Juventus after scoring 17 goals for Fiorentina this season

The Fiorentina fans were making their feelings about Vlahovic very clear, and they tried their best to unsettle their once beloved striker.

The ultras prepared a unique Tifo for Dusan Vlahovic on his return in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

According to Football Italia, the mural references Dante’s Inferno, the chapter dedicated to the Circle of Hell, the place reserved for frauds.

Several sources also reported that 10,000 whistles were given to home fans before the match.

Whenever Vlahović touched the ball, he was greeted by whistles from the crowd, who were enjoying every minute of it.

Former Fiorentina man Dusan Vlahovic struggled to get into the game against his former side
Former Fiorentina man Dusan Vlahovic struggled to get into the game against his former side

The striker had a chance to score against his former side but saw his weak effort was stopped by former teammate Pietro Terracciano in goal.

His next effort on goal was much poorer. He could have squared the ball for an oncoming teammate, but he took the shot, which barely tested the goalkeeper.

Dusan Vlahovic
Dusan Vlahovic

Fiorentina had Juventus on the back foot for most of the match, and £65.5m Vlahovic was in a battle of his own. The game changed when Alvaro Morata and Juan Cuadrado came off the bench.

During stoppage time, Juventus made a final push towards the Fiorentina goal. Cuadrado sprinted past the Fiorentina fullback before cutting the ball across the box towards Morata or Vlahovic.

However, Lorenzo Venuti failed to position himself correctly, and the cross deflected off the Fiorentina defender into his own goal.

Nikola Milenkovic watches helplessly on as Lorenzo Venuti turns the ball into his own net
Nikola Milenkovic watches helplessly on as Lorenzo Venuti turns the ball into his own net

The late winner would have been a relief for Vlahovic, who would feel he could have done more for Juventus. The Old Lady carry the slender lead into the second leg of the tie set to hold on April 21.

Juventus travel to Sampdoria while Fiorentina host Verona on March 6 in the Serie A

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

