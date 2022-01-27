'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

The 24-year-old joins compatriots William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo, and Dennis Emmanuel at Watford.

The forward was born on August 26 1997 in Abia State southeast Nigeria which makes him 24 years old.

Pictures of Kalu flooded social media along with new Watford manager Roy Hodgson.

Several fans took to social media to question the validity of Kalu's age at just 24. The question about Kalu's age are based on his facial structure in the pictures.

The majority of the fans deduced that Kalu is older than he claims to be. Here are reactions below

Players from Africa and South America are often accused of falsifying their ages to further their football careers due to inadequate documentation. There is no evidence otherwise to state that Kalu is not 24.