Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Thomas Partey dumped his Ghanaian girlfriend after he became a superstar, now faces rape accusation.

Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations
Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

A lady on Twitter has accused Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey of rape.

Recommended articles

The news of Partey's latest accusation sparked wild reactions on social media.

Partey is with the Arsenal team as they gear up for the start of the Premier League season.

While Partey's legal team and Arsenal are yet to react to the rape accusations, several high-profile personalities have given their perspectives on the issue.

ALSO READ Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over rape allegations

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations
Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations Pulse Nigeria

According to several posts on social media, Partey was involved with a Ghanaian lady.

Pictures of the Ghanaian lady have now resurfaced on social media following the fresh rape allegations.

Lady calls out Arsenal star Thomas Partey on social media over fresh rape allegations
Lady calls out Arsenal star Thomas Partey on social media over fresh rape allegations Twitter/@deffonotchaur

In the photos, Partey and the Ghanaian lady are seen embracing at the beach.

The pictures of the Ghanaian lady involved with Partey were fetched from his official Instagram account.

Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations
Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations Pulse Nigeria

The pictures sparked conversation as to how he reportedly parted ways with the lady when he became a global football star.

There is now concern that Partey who is a high-ranking chieftain in his hometown in Ghana could ruin his career due to his involvement with the lady accusing him of rape.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

    Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

  • More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

    'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

  • The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

    The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Recommended articles

'The press won't make money if they don't lie', Ronaldo suggests he is staying at United

'The press won't make money if they don't lie', Ronaldo suggests he is staying at United

Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

Barcelona team up with Brooklyn Nets in New York [Photos]

Barcelona team up with Brooklyn Nets in New York [Photos]

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes [Photos]

Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes [Photos]

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards [Photos]

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Oshoala and Okocha shine at 2022 CAF Awards

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli