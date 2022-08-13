Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Falconets take on Group C leaders South Korea in an all-important second match in the group.

The Falconets got off to the perfect start in the tournament when they defeated pre-competition favourite France in the opening game on Friday.

Under a heavy downpour, the Chris Danjuma side proved a difficult side to break down as the Falconets narrowly defeated their French counterpart 1-0.

Flourish Sabastine was the star girl of the day for Nigeria after she scored the decisive winner late in the game early Friday.

Next up - South Korea

After the win, the Falconets have since regrouped ahead of the second round of matches of the tournament.

Nigeria face group leaders, South Korea, who started their campaign with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Canada on the same day.

Both Nigeria and South Korea will now meet on Sunday night to determine who takes control of Group C while France and Canada battle in the other Group game.

Time of the match:

This second game won't be played with you sleeping as it is slated for 9 pm Nigerian time.

Where to watch

You can follow the game on DSTV as Supersport will surely show the Falconets' attempt to make it two wins out of two.

