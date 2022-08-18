Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash

In the early hours of Thursday, August 18, 2022, the Falconets defeated Canada 2-1 to top group C.

The Falconets earlier defeated both European champions France and South Korea with a 1-0 scoreline.

The victory against Canada means that the Falconets racked up a total of nine points from three group games.

The Falconets also finished top of group C and sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Falconets vs Netherlands

The Falconets will now take on another European side, the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Netherlands have had a decent campaign in Costa Rica as they qualified for the quarterfinals from group D.

The Netherlands started their tournament with a 1-0 loss to Japan.

They bounced back to defeat the United States of America (USA) 3-0 in their second group game.

To wrap up their group phase they recorded a 4-1 demolition of African contenders Ghana.

The game between the Netherlands and the Falconets will take place at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, venue of Nigeria's first three group games.

Time and where to watch Falconets vs Netherlands

The Falconets game will kick off at 1:00 AM Nigerian time on Monday, , August 22 and will be available on the official FIFA website to stream.