FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Don't Sleep' - Nigeria's Falconets have an early morning quarter final fixture against Netherlands.

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash

Nigeria's under 20 women's national team known as the Falconets are through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

In the early hours of Thursday, August 18, 2022, the Falconets defeated Canada 2-1 to top group C.

The Falconets earlier defeated both European champions France and South Korea with a 1-0 scoreline.

The victory against Canada means that the Falconets racked up a total of nine points from three group games.

The Falconets also finished top of group C and sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

ALSO READ - Falconets beat Cameroon 3-0 in 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Falconets thrash Senegal 3-1 in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Falconets beat Senegal 4-1 to qualify for FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Falconets defeated Canada 3-1 in a group C fixture
Falconets defeated Canada 3-1 in a group C fixture Pulse Nigeria

The Falconets will now take on another European side, the Netherlands, in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Netherlands have had a decent campaign in Costa Rica as they qualified for the quarterfinals from group D.

The Netherlands started their tournament with a 1-0 loss to Japan.

The Netherlands lost 1 and won 2 group games while the Falcons won all three group fixtures
The Netherlands lost 1 and won 2 group games while the Falcons won all three group fixtures Pulse Nigeria

They bounced back to defeat the United States of America (USA) 3-0 in their second group game.

To wrap up their group phase they recorded a 4-1 demolition of African contenders Ghana.

The game between the Netherlands and the Falconets will take place at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, venue of Nigeria's first three group games.

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect Pulse Nigeria

The Falconets game will kick off at 1:00 AM Nigerian time on Monday, , August 22 and will be available on the official FIFA website to stream.

Other platforms to watch include DSTV and the official Facebook account of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

South Korea suffers heartbreak as France joins Falconets from Group C

South Korea suffers heartbreak as France joins Falconets from Group C

Nigerian Falconets rout Canada to maintain 100% record, win Group C

Nigerian Falconets rout Canada to maintain 100% record, win Group C

'3 games, 3 wins' - Danjuma hails Falconets for overcoming setback against Canada

'3 games, 3 wins' - Danjuma hails Falconets for overcoming setback against Canada

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada

“He has been the best left-back in the league so far, Cardiff manager hails Jamilu Collins after unfortunate injury

“He has been the best left-back in the league so far," Cardiff manager hails Jamilu Collins after unfortunate injury

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada