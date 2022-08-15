Nigeria's under 20 women's national team known as the Falconets are set for their final group game at the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.
Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada
'Don't sleep' - The Falconets have a late game against Canada on Thursday
The Falconets recorded a 1-0 victory against European champions France to start their campaign.
The team led by Chris Danjuma then also pipped South Korea 1-0 in their second group game.
With a maximum six points from two games the Falconets booked a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
ALSO READ
'It's fun to watch an organised Naija team' – Nigerians shade Waldrum's Falcons after Falconets' win
Nigeria vs Canada
Their final group opponents Canada started their campaign with a 2-0 loss to South Korea.
They suffered another 3-1 loss to France in their second group game ruling out a chance of qualification to the quarterfinals.
Both teams met with the Falconets aiming to seal top spot in the group while Canada was still searching for their first points of the tournament.
The game will be played at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, venue of the Falconets other two games.
A victory for Nigeria will see them face the runners up in Group D which has Cup holders Japan, The Netherlands, USA and Africa’s other flag bearers Ghana.
The game will take place in the early hours of Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 3 PM Nigerian time.
The game will be available on Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Facebook TV, DSTV and the official website of world football governing body FIFA.
