Danjuma charges Falconets to make it 3 wins from 3 games against Canada

The Falconets defeated European champions France 1-0 in their group opener at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

In the second group game, the Falconets also needed a late goal to defeat South Korea.

With two victories in two games, the Falconets now face Canada with the aim to finish top of the group.

Ahead of the clash against the North Americans, Head Coach Chris Danjuma Musa insists his girls must take all three points.

Danjuma on Canada

In a statement by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Danjuma said, “We would like to make it three wins out of three to maintain a great mental state –the winning mentality.

"If we are used to winning, it would be difficult for any team to bring us down.

“It would be a mistake to reduce our pace and zest simply because we have qualified for the quarter-finals.

"The best way to do it, always, is to consider each match as a task that must be accomplished and not slow down. We will still meet tougher teams ahead and the winning mentality is what will sustain us.”

Falconets vs Canada preview

Despite two victories, the Falconets boss will rely on Goalkeeper Omini Oyono and captain Oluwatosin Demehin.

Other key players in the team include Omowumi Oshobukola, Jumoke Alani and Rofiat Imuran.

To find the back of the net, forward Flourish Sabastine, midfielder Esther Onyenezide will be threats along with Chioma Olise, Bashirat Amoo, Joy Jerry and the tireless Mercy Idoko.

Time and where to watch Falconets vs Canada

Canada has a chance to sneak through with a high-score win against Nigeria while hoping France or Korea Republic suffer a huge defeat.

The Falconets take on Canada at the Estadio Alajuela Morera Soto in the early hours of Thursday, August 18 at 3 AM Nigerian time.