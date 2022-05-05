Nigeria's Falconets to face France, Canada and Korea Republic at 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

The draws for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup was held on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The draw ceremony was held in Costa Rica host country of the tournament.

Falconets get tricky World Cup group

Falconets head coach Christopher Danjuma attended the draw ceremony in Costa Rica with some representatives from the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Falconets were drawn in group C along with Canada, South Korea and last tournament's hosts France.

2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup groups

Group A - Hosts Costa Rica, Australia, Spain and Brazil

Group B - Germany, Colombia, New Zealand and Mexico.

Group C - France, Nigeria, Canada and Korea Republic.

Group D - japan, Netherlands, Ghana and the United States of America (USA)

The Falconets have a huge pedigree at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. At the 201O edition the Falconets led by a young Desire Oparanozie lost to hosts Germany in the final.

At the 2014 edition in Canada, the Falconets led by a young Asisat Oshoala lost to Germany again in extra time.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup returns in 2022 after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.