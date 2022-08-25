Falconets return to Nigeria as NFF confirms owing the team & Super Falcons

The Falconets arrived in the early hours on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

They were welcomed back by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, through its Secretary General Dr Mohammed Sanusi and Toyin Ibitoye, the former Super Eagles media officer who represented the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare.

Their arrival puts to an end a gruesome 24 hours at the Istanbul Airport where the Falconets were pictured sleeping on the floor on their way back from Costa Rica after the NFF was unable to secure transit visas for players and officials.

Falconets exited the competition in Costa Rica at the quarter-final stage after a painful 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands.

The Chris Danjuma-led side finished top of their group with a 100% record before crashing out in the first round of the knockout stage.

NFF confirms owning Super Falcons and Falconets bonuses

During a short speech on arrival from Costa Rica, NFF Secretary General, Sanusi confirmed that the football governing is yet to pay the Super Falcons bonuses from the last WAFCON.

According to him, the bonuses for the Falcons and Falconets will be paid together and is currently being processed.

"It was approved for the Super Falcons, it's being processed that we should also pay you from there," Sanusi stated in a video shared on the Super Falcons Twitter account.

"So, we can assure you that the same time the Falcons are going to be paid, you also are going to be paid your bonuses, competition bonuses."

Sanusi also appreciated the Falconets on behalf of Nigerians for their efforts in Costa Rica despite the exit.

"This is just to let you know that Nigerians appreciated all that you did," he added. "But we are saddened by the fact that on your way back you had to sleep at the airport for reasons beyond our control."