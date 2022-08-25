Falconets return to Nigeria as NFF confirms owing the team & Super Falcons

Falconets return to Nigeria as NFF confirms owning the team & Super Falcons

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The team touched down early this morning and has been promised by the football authority that the players will get their bonuses.

The Super Falconets' crashed out of the FIFA U20 World Cup
The Super Falconets' crashed out of the FIFA U20 World Cup

Nigeria's representatives at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup the Falconets have landed in Nigeria.

The Falconets arrived in the early hours on Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

They were welcomed back by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, through its Secretary General Dr Mohammed Sanusi and Toyin Ibitoye, the former Super Eagles media officer who represented the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare.

Their arrival puts to an end a gruesome 24 hours at the Istanbul Airport where the Falconets were pictured sleeping on the floor on their way back from Costa Rica after the NFF was unable to secure transit visas for players and officials.

Falconets exited the competition in Costa Rica at the quarter-final stage after a painful 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands.

NFF blames FIFA for Falconets sleeping on floor of Istanbul airport

Falconets forced to wash jerseys in Costa Rica

Falconets sleep on Turkey airport floor returning to Nigeria [Photos]

Falconets sleep on Turkey airport floor on return to Nigeria [Colin Udoh]
Falconets sleep on Turkey airport floor on return to Nigeria [Colin Udoh] Pulse Nigeria

The Chris Danjuma-led side finished top of their group with a 100% record before crashing out in the first round of the knockout stage.

During a short speech on arrival from Costa Rica, NFF Secretary General, Sanusi confirmed that the football governing is yet to pay the Super Falcons bonuses from the last WAFCON.

Super Falcons left Morocco empty-handed.
Super Falcons left Morocco empty-handed. Pulse Nigeria

According to him, the bonuses for the Falcons and Falconets will be paid together and is currently being processed.

"It was approved for the Super Falcons, it's being processed that we should also pay you from there," Sanusi stated in a video shared on the Super Falcons Twitter account.

The Super Falconets' crashed out of the FIFA U20 World Cup
The Super Falconets' crashed out of the FIFA U20 World Cup Pulse Nigeria

"So, we can assure you that the same time the Falcons are going to be paid, you also are going to be paid your bonuses, competition bonuses."

Sanusi also appreciated the Falconets on behalf of Nigerians for their efforts in Costa Rica despite the exit.

"This is just to let you know that Nigerians appreciated all that you did," he added. "But we are saddened by the fact that on your way back you had to sleep at the airport for reasons beyond our control."

On behalf of the Minister of Sports, Ibitoye also presented a cash gift to the team as a token of appreciation for their performance.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Falconets return to Nigeria as NFF confirms owing the team & Super Falcons

Falconets return to Nigeria as NFF confirms owing the team & Super Falcons

Osimhen headlines the list of Super Eagles stars in the Champions League

Osimhen headlines the list of Super Eagles stars in the Champions League

Review: UCL delight for Rangers, van Bronckhorst, despair for PSV, RVN

Review: UCL delight for Rangers, van Bronckhorst, despair for PSV, RVN

Barcelona 'shopping boys' Depay, Aubameyang shine in 3-3 draw with Manchester City

Barcelona 'shopping boys' Depay, Aubameyang shine in 3-3 draw with Manchester City

Amoo, Mukairu join Bassey, others in Champions League group stage as Copenhagen qualifies

Amoo, Mukairu join Bassey, others in Champions League group stage as Copenhagen qualifies

'He's started this season in great form'- Iwobi receives praises for his Everton displays

'He's started this season in great form'- Iwobi receives praises for his Everton displays

Trending

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Gerard Pique has since moved on from his split with Shakira

Meet Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend after split from Shakira

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada

Nigerians advise Tobi Amusan against meeting with President Buhari

'Forget Buhari's handshake!' - Nigerians beg Tobi Amusan after Anthony Joshua and Kamaru Usman defeats