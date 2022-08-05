Falconets land in Costa Rica for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup [Photos]

Falconets ready to make Nigeria proud at 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

Falconets land in Costa Rica for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
Falconets land in Costa Rica for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Nigeria's under 20 women's national football team known as the Falconets on Thursday, August 5, 2022 landed in Costa Rica for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

At the 19-day championship Head Coach Chris Danjuma picked team captain Oluwatosin Demehin and 20 others involved in the qualifying series to wear Nigeria’s colours.

The Falconets won six of seven matches qualification games against Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Cameroon and Senegal.

The Falconets will play France, Canada and Korea Republic in Group C with hopes to progress to the quarterfinal stages.

The Falconets will play France, Canada and Korea Republic in Group C
The Falconets will play France, Canada and Korea Republic in Group C Pulse Nigeria

The Falconets will play all their group game at the Alejandro Morera Soto, made of natural and synthetic grass.

The Falconets start against 2018 edition hosts France then South Korea and wrap up with 2014 edition hosts Canada.

The Falconets start against 2018 edition hosts France
The Falconets start against 2018 edition hosts France Pulse Nigeria

Nelly Ekeh, Monle Oyono, Peace Obidinma

Oluwatosin Demehin, Omowunmi Oshobukola, Rofiat Imuran, Jumoke Alani, Chidinma Ogbuchi, Oluchi Ohaegbulem

Bashirat Amoo, Esther Onyenezide, Adoo Yina, Motunrayo Amoo, Chinyere Kalu, Deborah Abiodun

Blessing Okpe, Joy Jerry, Mercy Idoko, Flourish Sabastine, Chioma Olise, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu.

Head Coach Chris Danjuma picked team captain Oluwatosin Demehin and 20
Head Coach Chris Danjuma picked team captain Oluwatosin Demehin and 20 Pulse Nigeria

GROUP A: Costa Rica, Australia, Spain, Brazil

GROUP B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand, Mexico

GROUP C: France, Nigeria, Canada, Korea Republic

GROUP D: Japan, The Netherlands, Ghana, USA

