Falconets land in Costa Rica for 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup [Photos]

At the 19-day championship Head Coach Chris Danjuma picked team captain Oluwatosin Demehin and 20 others involved in the qualifying series to wear Nigeria’s colours.

The Falconets won six of seven matches qualification games against Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Cameroon and Senegal.

The Falconets will play France, Canada and Korea Republic in Group C with hopes to progress to the quarterfinal stages.

Falconets in Costa Rica

The Falconets will play all their group game at the Alejandro Morera Soto, made of natural and synthetic grass.

The Falconets start against 2018 edition hosts France then South Korea and wrap up with 2014 edition hosts Canada.

FALCONETS’ FINAL TEAM FOR FIFA U20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Goalkeepers

Nelly Ekeh, Monle Oyono, Peace Obidinma

Defenders

Oluwatosin Demehin, Omowunmi Oshobukola, Rofiat Imuran, Jumoke Alani, Chidinma Ogbuchi, Oluchi Ohaegbulem

Midfielders

Bashirat Amoo, Esther Onyenezide, Adoo Yina, Motunrayo Amoo, Chinyere Kalu, Deborah Abiodun

Forwards

Blessing Okpe, Joy Jerry, Mercy Idoko, Flourish Sabastine, Chioma Olise, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu.

FIFA U2O WOMEN’S WORLD CUP COSTA RICA 2022

GROUP A: Costa Rica, Australia, Spain, Brazil

GROUP B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand, Mexico

GROUP C: France, Nigeria, Canada, Korea Republic