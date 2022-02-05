Falconets beat Cameroon 3-0 in 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Falconets produced a dominant performance to defeat Cameroon 3-0 at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Falconets produced a dominant display against Cameroon
The Falconets produced a dominant display against Cameroon

Nigeria's women's U-20 football team known as the Falconets recorded a 3-0 victory against their counterparts from Cameroon on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Falconets were held to a 0-0 draw away against Cameroon in the first leg fixture played a fortnight ago.

The return leg in Nigeria took place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The second leg, fourth-round U-20 Women’s World Cup clash turned out to be a goal fiesta, unlike the first leg.

Esther Onyenezide scored in the 20th minute to put the Falconets in front while Precious Vincent doubled their advantage in the 37th minute.

The Falconets controlled the game and went to the halftime break with a two-goal advantage.

Onyenezide scored her second of the game in the 72nd minute to seal a 3-0 victory for the Falconets.

The Falconets now progress to the final round of the qualification series as they now await the winner of the clash between Senegal and Morocco.

Victory in the next qualification stage will seal the Falconets place at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup scheduled for Costa Rica in August.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Harriet Robson has accused Mason Greenwood of domestic violence

NPFL youngster Silas Nwankwo joins Swedish side Mjällby AIF

Silas Nwankwo is expected to light up Sweden

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

Silas Nwankwo is expected to light up Sweden

Ronaldo, Rashford, and other Man United stars unfollow Greenwood on social media after allegations

Mason Greenwood unfollowed by Manchester United fans