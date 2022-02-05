Falconets beat Cameroon 3-0 in 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

The Falconets were held to a 0-0 draw away against Cameroon in the first leg fixture played a fortnight ago.

The return leg in Nigeria took place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The second leg, fourth-round U-20 Women’s World Cup clash turned out to be a goal fiesta, unlike the first leg.

Esther Onyenezide scored in the 20th minute to put the Falconets in front while Precious Vincent doubled their advantage in the 37th minute.

The Falconets controlled the game and went to the halftime break with a two-goal advantage.

Onyenezide scored her second of the game in the 72nd minute to seal a 3-0 victory for the Falconets.

The Falconets now progress to the final round of the qualification series as they now await the winner of the clash between Senegal and Morocco.