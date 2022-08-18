FIFA U-20 WWC

'3 games, 3 wins' - Danjuma hails Falconets for overcoming setback against Canada

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'We showed character and spirit' - Danjuma hails perfect Falconets after victory against Canada

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada 3-1
Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada 3-1

Nigeria's under 20 national women's football team known as the Falconets are through to the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

In the early hours of Thursday, August 18, the Falconets recorded a 3-1 victory against their counterparts from Canada.

The Falconets conceded their first goal of the tournament as early as the second minute.

Esther Onyenezide converted two penalties to put the Falconets in front at the halftime break.

Chioma Olise scored the Falconets third to wrap up a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ - Falconets beat Cameroon 3-0 in 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Falconets thrash Senegal 3-1 in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Falconets beat Senegal 4-1 to qualify for FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Falconets defeated Canada 3-1 in a group C fixture
Falconets defeated Canada 3-1 in a group C fixture Pulse Nigeria

The Falconets recorded victories against European Champions France, South Korea and Canada to finish top of their group.

Falconets Head Coach, Chris Danjuma Musa charged his team to sustain their winning mentality and they delivered to close their group campaign.

After the game, Danjuma gave an assessment of the Falconets comeback victory against Canada.

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect Pulse Nigeria

According to the veteran coach, coming back from a goal down to get a win will help the Falconets on their journey to win the title.

In a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Danjuma said, “It was great for us to come back from that setback, and also conceding first in the tournament.

"We showed character and spirit, and that would be huge for us going forward in the competition.”

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash Pulse Nigeria

After finishing top of group C, the Falconets now have a quarterfinal final fixture against the Netherlands.

The Falconets take on the Netherlands at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela in the early hours of Monday, August 22, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

South Korea suffers heartbreak as France joins Falconets from Group C

South Korea suffers heartbreak as France joins Falconets from Group C

Nigerian Falconets rout Canada to maintain 100% record, win Group C

Nigerian Falconets rout Canada to maintain 100% record, win Group C

'3 games, 3 wins' - Danjuma hails Falconets for overcoming setback against Canada

'3 games, 3 wins' - Danjuma hails Falconets for overcoming setback against Canada

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada

“He has been the best left-back in the league so far, Cardiff manager hails Jamilu Collins after unfortunate injury

“He has been the best left-back in the league so far," Cardiff manager hails Jamilu Collins after unfortunate injury

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada