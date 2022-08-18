'3 games, 3 wins' - Danjuma hails Falconets for overcoming setback against Canada

In the early hours of Thursday, August 18, the Falconets recorded a 3-1 victory against their counterparts from Canada.

The Falconets conceded their first goal of the tournament as early as the second minute.

Esther Onyenezide converted two penalties to put the Falconets in front at the halftime break.

Chioma Olise scored the Falconets third to wrap up a comfortable victory.

Danjuma on Falconets

The Falconets recorded victories against European Champions France, South Korea and Canada to finish top of their group.

Falconets Head Coach, Chris Danjuma Musa charged his team to sustain their winning mentality and they delivered to close their group campaign.

After the game, Danjuma gave an assessment of the Falconets comeback victory against Canada.

According to the veteran coach, coming back from a goal down to get a win will help the Falconets on their journey to win the title.

In a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Danjuma said, “It was great for us to come back from that setback, and also conceding first in the tournament.

"We showed character and spirit, and that would be huge for us going forward in the competition.”

After finishing top of group C, the Falconets now have a quarterfinal final fixture against the Netherlands.