F1: Report: Lewis Hamilton rumoured to be dating Kanye West's Ex

The seven-time world champion is currently in Antarctica on vacation with a mystery lady believed to be the former girlfriend of Kanye West.

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly dating Kanye West's ex-girlfriend
Lewis Hamilton is reportedly dating Kanye West's ex-girlfriend

Lewis Hamilton may have revealed the identity of his new girlfriend to his fans.

The Mercedes driver seven-time world Formula 1 champion is currently in Antarctica as he awaits the start of the 2023 new F1 season - which begins in Bahrain in March.

The 38-year-old Brit has filmed himself on training runs in the freezing conditions on the extremely humid continent, posting videos of himself on social media jogging past seals and penguins as he gets himself in shape for a 17th successive year in Formula 1.

Hamilton has also been joined by former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White out in the cold climate as the Mercedes superstar was pictured enjoying a hot tub with the three-time gold medallist.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton AFP

White joined Hamilton with his wife and Hollywood TV show actress Nina Dobrev.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton AFP

Following a screenshot of Hamilton and White in the hot tub, the arm of an unidentifiable woman can be seen next to the British racing driver.

And F1 fans on social media believe it to be Kanye West's ex-lover Juliana Nalu.

Nalu, who is a 24-year-old Brazilian supermodel, has also shared pictures from Antarctica during Hamilton's time there.

Although there is no concrete proof that the pair are together, social media users have seemingly concluded on the status of the duo.

Lewis Hamilton in Antartica
Lewis Hamilton in Antartica AFP
Nalu has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram
Nalu has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram AFP
Nalu has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram
Nalu has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram AFP

Before the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last year, Hamilton became a Brazilian citizen.

The Brit, who has a long affinity with the South American nation, was handed the legislative medal of merit and a diploma showcasing his new status.

Hamliton was a huge admirer of the country's racing icon Ayrton Senna when he was growing up.

He then went on to win his first Formula 1 world title in Brazil in 2008 - beating the home fans' countryman Felipe Massa to the crown.

A Glazers out flag appears as the teams walk out during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 16, 2022.
A Glazers out flag appears as the teams walk out during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 16, 2022. AFP

Having previously been unsuccessful in his bid to buy Chelsea, reports have recently suggested that Lewis Hamilton could set his sights on Premier League giants Manchester United.

According to a report from The Mirror, Hamilton is open to exploring the possibility of purchasing ownership of Manchester United, with The Glazer family having expressed interest in selling some part of the Premier League franchise.

Although the seven-time World Champion remains very much focused on his Formula 1 career with Mercedes, in recent years he has increasingly built up his business interests outside of Formula 1, having become a part-owner of NFL side the Denver Broncos.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton pulse senegal

And Premier League football club Chelsea were almost next on the list.

Hamilton joined tennis legend Serena Williams in backing Sir Martin Broughton’s consortium which recently tried to purchase the club, but was unsuccessful.

Previously, British multi-billionaire and co-owner of the Mercedes Formula 1 team through Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, registered his interest in buying Manchester United on record, the team that he supports.

And Hamilton&rsquo;s past comments on the matter suggest that if Ratcliffe does make an offer, then he could be a part of the efforts too, having stated his desire to get more involved with team ownership and embark on a project with Ratcliffe.

