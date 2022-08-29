Former Nigerian and Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama turned 40 years old today.
Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper Enyeama turns 40, shows off reflexes [Video]
Vincent Enyeama kicked off activities for the day with a birthday workout session with his son.
Enyeama took to his Instagram page to share a workout video with his son as he showed off some sharp reflexes.
"The Lord has dealt bountifully with my soul," Enyeama said on his official account. "Lord, I am forever grateful. Happy birthday to me."
Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to come out of Nigeria and Africa, the 40-year-old displayed some of those reflexes that made him a standout for Nigeria at the international level.
Enyeama's international brief
The former Lille man first came into the limelight with the Super Eagles when he played against Kenya in May 2022.
He quickly followed that up by making the 23-man squad for the summer world cup alongside then first-choice goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu.
Enyeama went on to make his official debut in the tournament against England, keeping a clean sheet after a goalless affair.
He became the first choice thereafter following the retirement of Shorunmu, going on to represent Nigeria in two more FIFA World Cup editions.
Enyeama was part of the Super Eagles team that lifted the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, having won bronze in the previous three editions.
He made a century of appearances for the Super Eagles before he hung his gloves seven years ago.
