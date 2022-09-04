'Makes me so proud' - ex-Super Eagles captain Oliseh eulogises Alex Iwobi

PREMIER LEAGUE

'Makes me so proud' - ex-Super Eagles Oliseh captain eulogises Alex Iwobi

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The 26-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer this season for Everton in the Premier League.

Alex Iwobi has been excellent for Everton this season.
Alex Iwobi has been excellent for Everton this season.

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has received more praises for his performances for the Toffees in the Premier League this season.

Read Also

The latest is coming from a former Super Eagles midfielder, captain and coach Sunday Oliseh, who was left a proud compatriot following another superb display from playmaker.

Alex Iwobi has been in imperious form so far this season for Everton
Alex Iwobi has been in imperious form so far this season for Everton Pulse Nigeria

Iwobi was at his wonderful best again as the Toffees held city rivals Liverpool to an entertaining goalless affair at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Oliseh took to his social media page to react to the performance against Liverpool and was impressed with what he saw from the Super Eagles man.

Sunday Oliseh (IMAGO/ANP)
Sunday Oliseh (IMAGO/ANP) Pulse Nigeria

"[Alex ] Iwobi's Performance today especially, & in recent months, has me excited & makes me so proud as a compatriot," Oliseh said in a tweet.

"[The) Vision, physical, clairvoyance, pace, aggressive & above all, he has found total belief in his capabilities."

"This is great for 'Naija' & Everton. Bravo Lampard and Alex," he added.

The 26-year-old once again impressed in his new central midfield role, helping his struggling side to a valuable point against Jurgen Klopp's well-drilled Reds.

Alex Iwobi has been impressive in his new central midfield role.
Alex Iwobi has been impressive in his new central midfield role. Imago

He completed another 90 minutes, his sixth of the season in the Premier League this season - which means he has started and finished all six matches for the Toffees so far.

Iwobi completed 87% of his passes, which shows how good he was on the ball and helped Frank Lampard's side retain possession which they used to cause Liverpool some problems.

He also completed the only tackle he attempted, a 100% record, two (2) of three (3) long balls, created one chance and made a key pass.

However, he was less effective with his dribbles as he failed to complete any of his two (2) attempts and also lost four (4) of five (5) attempted ground duels.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja scores hat-trick after deadline day heartbreak

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja scores hat-trick after deadline day heartbreak

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey assists Ghana's star in Ajax's emphatic win

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey assists Ghana's star in Ajax's emphatic win

'Makes me so proud' - ex-Super Eagles captain Oliseh eulogises Alex Iwobi

'Makes me so proud' - ex-Super Eagles captain Oliseh eulogises Alex Iwobi

Victor Osimhen blanks for Napoli in 2-1 win against Lazio

Victor Osimhen blanks for Napoli in 2-1 win against Lazio

Messi, Mbappe combine to help PSG destroy Moses Simon-less Nantes

Messi, Mbappe combine to help PSG destroy Moses Simon-less Nantes

'Just getting started' - Reactions as Lewandowski and Kounde inspire Barcelona to 3-0 win against Sevilla

'Just getting started' - Reactions as Lewandowski and Kounde inspire Barcelona to 3-0 win against Sevilla

Trending

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Paul Pogba - Icon

Paul Pogba accused of using 'juju' on Mbappe in stunning €13m blackmail

Tours FC president calls Paul Pogba blackmail saga a 'family affair'

French club owner accuses Pogba family of 'local scam', labels Mother as 'Kingpin' amid Mbappe saga

Social media reactions as PSG held 1-1 by AS Monaco on Sunday night in Ligue 1
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as fans call out Messi and Mbappe after PSG's winning run is ended by 'stubborn' Monaco