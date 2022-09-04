'Makes me so proud' - ex-Super Eagles captain Oliseh eulogises Alex Iwobi

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has received more praises for his performances for the Toffees in the Premier League this season.
'Makes me so proud' - ex-Super Eagles Oliseh captain eulogises Alex Iwobi
The 26-year-old midfielder has been a standout performer this season for Everton in the Premier League.
Read Also
The latest is coming from a former Super Eagles midfielder, captain and coach Sunday Oliseh, who was left a proud compatriot following another superb display from playmaker.
Iwobi was at his wonderful best again as the Toffees held city rivals Liverpool to an entertaining goalless affair at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Oliseh took to his social media page to react to the performance against Liverpool and was impressed with what he saw from the Super Eagles man.
"[Alex ] Iwobi's Performance today especially, & in recent months, has me excited & makes me so proud as a compatriot," Oliseh said in a tweet.
"[The) Vision, physical, clairvoyance, pace, aggressive & above all, he has found total belief in his capabilities."
"This is great for 'Naija' & Everton. Bravo Lampard and Alex," he added.
Iwobi's performance in numbers
The 26-year-old once again impressed in his new central midfield role, helping his struggling side to a valuable point against Jurgen Klopp's well-drilled Reds.
He completed another 90 minutes, his sixth of the season in the Premier League this season - which means he has started and finished all six matches for the Toffees so far.
Iwobi completed 87% of his passes, which shows how good he was on the ball and helped Frank Lampard's side retain possession which they used to cause Liverpool some problems.
He also completed the only tackle he attempted, a 100% record, two (2) of three (3) long balls, created one chance and made a key pass.
However, he was less effective with his dribbles as he failed to complete any of his two (2) attempts and also lost four (4) of five (5) attempted ground duels.