Super Eagles forwards could get ex-Real Madrid & Liverpool boss as new coach

The former Champions League-winning coach is no stranger to coaching Nigerian players and looks set to manage even more.

Newly promoted Premier League club Nottingham Forest has started the process of finding a suitable replacement for manager Steve Cooper.

Cooper's time at the club is ticking real fast after another devastating defeat in the league.

The Reds and their Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis were at the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing at Leicester on Monday.

A James Maddison-inspired Foxes eased the pressure on another under-fire coach, Brendan Rodgers, with a 4-star display to dispatch the Premier League newbies.

Cooper engineered the Reds' return to the first division for the first time in over two decades but his position is now in doubt after a difficult start to the season.

But despite signing 23 players in the summer, the defeat at the King Power was the sixth of the season in eight matches for Forest and leaves them rooted to the foot of the table.

According to a report from Mailonline, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has started the process of replacing the manager, just a few months after he helped the club gain promotion.

Former Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Everton boss, Rafa Benitez, has been mentioned as a possible replacement for the under-fire Forest hero.

Benitez has been without a job since he was fired by Everton last January while the club was deep in the relegation zone.

The Spaniard isn't the only manager linked to the role at this point, with ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche, who has visited the City Ground this season, also a possible replacement.

Forest hosts Aston Villa next Monday and another defeat in front of their fans could see see Cooper on the brink.

Super Eagles forwards could get ex-Real Madrid & Liverpool boss as new coach

