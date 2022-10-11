Why former Manchester United defender Ashley Young is trending

Young scored a screamer as Villa shared the spoils with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest following a boring 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

Imago

It was the first goal in the English first division for the club from the 37-year-old in over a decade.

Young, who rejoined the Villains on a free transfer from Serie A side, Inter Milan, also became the second-oldest scorer in the league for the club.

Pulse Nigeria

At the age of 37 years 93 days, he joins former goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel, who scored for the club at the age of 37 years 336 days, two decades ago.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Young's stunning goal was not enough against Forest

Despite rolling back the years with his first goal in the Premier League since the 20181/19 season and for Villa in over a decade, Young and Villa were forced to share the spoils.

Nigerian international Emmanuel Dennis finally got off the mark for the Reds when he put them ahead with a glancing header from close range in the 15th minute.

The lead only lasted seven minutes before Young's excellent strike from distance drew Villa level, with both teams sharing the points.

Pulse Nigeria