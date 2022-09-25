Ex-Eagle's first goal fails to save former Man United coach from first defeat

Former Plymouth fan favourite, Ladapo scored his first goal of the season against his former club but it wasn't enough as Plymouth Argyle completed a come-from-behind 2-1 win.

The 29-year-old former Crystal Palace star gave the visitors a first-half lead after his heavily deflected effort found the back of the net six minutes before the break.

However, an excellent second-half display from the host, Plymouth, saw the club turn things around to inflict a first defeat of the season on Ipswich.

Ladapo, who featured in his 9th game of the season, created one chance, and made one assist, in addition to his goal in 59 minutes of action. He has now scored one and assisted two goals this season.

Whittaker inspires Plymouth to top of the table

Plymouth is the new SkyBet League leader after an incredible comeback win over former leaders Ipswich.

The Pilgrims overcame a shaky first half to beat Ipswich thanks to a man-of-the-match performance from match winners, Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba.

Both Plymouth goals arrived in the space of six second-half minutes and from just outside the Ipswich goal.

Mumba equalised first for Plymouth with a delicious right-footed strike before the brilliant 21-year-old winger, Whittaker unleashed a wicked effort with his left foot to seal the win. It was his fourth goal of the season in just four starts.

Plymouth survived a late scare from Ipswich, who almost snatched a share of the spoils in added time when goalkeeper Christian Walton rattled their post at the death.

What the result means