'Evra bus stop' - Manchester United legend impressed on visit to Oshodi [Photos/Videos]

The initiative to bring Evra to Oshodi was organized by Tunde Onakoya founder of the Chess in Slums initiative.

In a post on Twitter, Onakoya stated that less fortunate kids at Oshodi under bridge to play chess with a Manchester United legend

He wrote, “A Manchester United legend/former captain and a UEFA Champions League winner will be coming to play Chess against some of the kids in our academy at Oshodi under bridge. Can you guess who it is?”

Pulse Nigeria

Evra also announced his arrival with a message that said, “Breaking news! Evra bus stop will stop in Nigeria for the first time ever,”

Upon his arrival, Evra now took to his official Twitter account to post a video of his visit to the Oshodi underbridge

Along with the video was a message that said, "Checkmate ♟ Evra bus 🚌 stop #Nigeria ! 🔥🇳🇬 I'm soo impressed by those genius kids @Tunde_OD🙏🏽 @burnaboy #ilovethisgame #positive4evra