‘Everything just dey enter’ - Reactions as Chelsea fans troll Edouard Mendy following dramatic loss to Arsenal

The Gunners were looking to avoid a repeat of their first-leg loss at the Emirates earlier this season and got off to a flyer at the Bridge.

Edward Nketiah opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 13th minute before the Blues roared back into the game courtesy of a deflected Timo Werner effort in 17th minute.

However, the Gunners took the lead again 10 minutes later through a classy finish from Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe to put the away side 2-1 up.

But the Blues hit back again through Captain Azpilicueta in the 32nd minute to level matters at half-time.

Chelsea looked defensively rattled in the second-half, as they went behind again through a scruffy goal from Edward Nketiah again in the 57th minute.

The Blues failed to find a response in the second-half as things got worse when goal-scorer Azpilicueta, needlessly fouled Bukayo Saka in the Chelsea box in stoppage time.

The 20-year-old English winger stepped up against Edouard Mendy and rightly scored the resulting penalty to put Arsenal 4-2 ahead and ultimately subject the Blues to another consecutive home defeat.

