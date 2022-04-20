Chelsea recorded a dramatic 2-4 loss against London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday, April 20 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier league.
‘Everything just dey enter’ - Reactions as Chelsea fans troll Edouard Mendy following dramatic loss to Arsenal
Chelsea fans can't understand their Senegalese goalkeeper's recent run of disasterclass after showing his 'Kepablities' in their spectacular defeat against Arsenal on Wednesday
The Gunners were looking to avoid a repeat of their first-leg loss at the Emirates earlier this season and got off to a flyer at the Bridge.
Edward Nketiah opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 13th minute before the Blues roared back into the game courtesy of a deflected Timo Werner effort in 17th minute.
However, the Gunners took the lead again 10 minutes later through a classy finish from Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe to put the away side 2-1 up.
But the Blues hit back again through Captain Azpilicueta in the 32nd minute to level matters at half-time.
Chelsea looked defensively rattled in the second-half, as they went behind again through a scruffy goal from Edward Nketiah again in the 57th minute.
The Blues failed to find a response in the second-half as things got worse when goal-scorer Azpilicueta, needlessly fouled Bukayo Saka in the Chelsea box in stoppage time.
The 20-year-old English winger stepped up against Edouard Mendy and rightly scored the resulting penalty to put Arsenal 4-2 ahead and ultimately subject the Blues to another consecutive home defeat.
Following Arsenal’s win against Chelsea fans took to social media to hit out at their goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who was everything short of decent on the night:
See reactions from Twitter below:
