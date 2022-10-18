'It's nice kids look up to me' - Iwobi to emulate uncle Okocha as a role model

The Super Eagles playmaker says watching his inspirational uncle Jay Jay Okocha as a kid influenced some of the things he does on the pitch.

Everton and Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has stated that he wants to be like his uncle Jay Jay Okocha.

According to a report from the Independent, Iwobi wants to be a role model to kids today just as his legendary uncle was to him as a kid.

The Nigerian international has seen his fortune change at Goodison Park since the arrival of Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard as a manager in January.

Iwobi has excelled in various roles for the Toffees since January and has taken his game up a notch this season in an unfamiliar central midfield role.

After scoring his first goal of the season for Everton against Manchester United two weeks ago, the 26-year-old is looking to emulate his uncle, Okocha, who was in attendance to witness the stunning effort against the Red Devils.

In a report by the Independent, Iwobi said that his uncle was an inspiration to him as a kid and he wants to do the same for kids now.

"It's nice that kids look up to me and try to imitate me and play like me because I was once that kid who used to look up to my uncle," Iwobi said per The Independent. "I find it weird but I do enjoy it."

While the playmaker has been a standout player for his club on and off the ball this season, a key highlight of his game is the ability to dribble.

Iwobi is renowned for occasionally wowing fans with his amazing skill, something he said he learnt from his uncle, Jay Jay Okocha. Little wonder he has averaged 1.1 dribbles per game this season in the Premier League.

"He's an entertaining player to watch and the skills he used to do were outrageous skills that you only see freestylers do," he added. "I mean, that's what kids want to see, you know - people having fun. He was a fun guy to watch."

"So, yeah, hopefully, the younger viewers will learn a bit more about him and understand why I chuck in some skills."

"Sometimes, I feel like I'm just that same kid that wants to express myself and play football but when I do realise that 'wow, I have an influence on kids'. "It's mad. I just want to put positive things out there for them."

Iwobi will be in action when on Wednesday when Everton travels to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United. The Toffees are looking to bounce back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats.

