'Get Iwobi on' - Everton fans miss the impact of Super Eagles midfielder against Boreham Wood

The Toffees were struggling against lower league side Boreham Wood.

The game was tied 0-0 going into the halftime break and Everton fans were not pleased.

The Everton fans were reeling from the 0-1 loss to Manchester City at the weekend which resulted in frustration not being able to find the back of the net against a lower league side.

The Everton fans were hopeful for the introduction of Iwobi in place of Andros Townsend.

The Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the possible introduction of Iwobi.

See reactions below

The reactions this time were far from the usual criticism Iwobi has suffered due to his performances.

Frank Lampard chose not to bring on Iwobi despite his sides' struggles.

Everton would go on to win the game thanks to two second-half goals from Salomón Rondón.