'Get Iwobi on' - Everton fans miss the impact of Super Eagles midfielder against Boreham Wood

Everton fans were nice to Iwobi despite his no-show in an FA Cup victory.

Iwobi did not get on the pitch against Boreham Wood
Everton fans demanded the introduction of Super Eagles midfielder in their FA Cup victory against Boreham Wood on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The Toffees were struggling against lower league side Boreham Wood.

The game was tied 0-0 going into the halftime break and Everton fans were not pleased.

The Everton fans were reeling from the 0-1 loss to Manchester City at the weekend which resulted in frustration not being able to find the back of the net against a lower league side.

The Everton fans were hopeful for the introduction of Iwobi in place of Andros Townsend.

The Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the possible introduction of Iwobi.

See reactions below

Everton fans wanted Iwobi to come on against Boreham Wood
Everton fans wanted Iwobi to come on against Boreham Wood
Everton fans wanted Iwobi to come on against Boreham Wood
Everton fans wanted Iwobi to come on against Boreham Wood
The reactions this time were far from the usual criticism Iwobi has suffered due to his performances.

Frank Lampard chose not to bring on Iwobi despite his sides' struggles.

Everton would go on to win the game thanks to two second-half goals from Salomón Rondón.

Iwobi is expected to return to action for Everton when they travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League fixture scheduled to take place on Monday, March 7, 2022.

