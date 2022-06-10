Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has set the football world ablaze with his latest social media post.
Erling Haaland teases Manchester City new number [Photos]
Haaland shows off throwback photos wearing a Manchester City kit.
On Friday, June 10 Haaland took to his official Instagram account to post photos wearing a Manchester City jersey.
The jersey worn by Haaland is that off his father who played for Manchester City in the past.
Haaland is set to join from Premier League giants Manchester City from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.
'We're still richer' - Reactions as Manchester City take the driving seat in the title race with an easy win over Newcastle
Haaland and Manchester City
According to reports, Haaland will join Manchester City as soon as he passes his medical.
The 21-year-old will join the side his father Alfie Haaland played for in the early 2000's.
Haaland was born in Manchester as his father played in England. Alfie played for Manchester City from 2000 till 2003.
Along with the photo by Haaland was a message that said, "To be continued."
The photo also teased the number Haaland will wear once he joins Manchester City.
It is reported that Manchester City will not strip Gabriel Jesus of the number nine jersey which means that Haaland could have to settle for another number.
