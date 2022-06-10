Erling Haaland teases Manchester City new number [Photos]

On Friday, June 10 Haaland took to his official Instagram account to post photos wearing a Manchester City jersey.

The jersey worn by Haaland is that off his father who played for Manchester City in the past.

Haaland is set to join from Premier League giants Manchester City from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland and Manchester City

According to reports, Haaland will join Manchester City as soon as he passes his medical.

The 21-year-old will join the side his father Alfie Haaland played for in the early 2000's.

Haaland was born in Manchester as his father played in England. Alfie played for Manchester City from 2000 till 2003.

Along with the photo by Haaland was a message that said, "To be continued."

The photo also teased the number Haaland will wear once he joins Manchester City.