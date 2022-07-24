WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Erling Haaland gives Man City victory over Lewandowski-less Bayern

David Ben
Erling Haaland stole the headlines after his debut goal, gave Manchester City their friendly win over Bayern Munich at the Lambeau Field

Erling Haaland opened his Manchester City account with a goal as on his debut as Pep Guardiola's men beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in a weather-disrupted friendly at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin on Sunday morning, July 24, 2022,

The game was initially delayed because of the unstable weather conditions as lightning struck before kickoff and also during the first half.

The unstable weather conditions saw the match duration shortened to 80 minutes.

However, it was still enough time for Manchester City summer signing to make an impression in his first appearance after Guardiola declared him fit after the injury "niggles" that out of City's 2-1 victory over Mexico's Club America in Houston on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Manchester City sign Leeds midfielder

Manchester City unveil Erling Haaland signing

Manchester City's Official Premier League fixtures for 2022/23

Manchester City had threatened twice before a close-range strike by Bayern's Serge Gnabry's was disallowed by a narrow offside call in the seventh minute.

Five minutes later Haaland found the back of the net to open his account with the Premier League champions.

After Riyad Mahrez'sfree-kickk was blocked, Kevin De Bruyne slipped a pass-through for Jack Grealish, who whipped it across to Haaland to latch on to from close range giving City the 1-0 win.

Unfortunately, another round of electrical storms brought proceedings to a halt one more , with players exiting the field and returning much later with 27 minutes left to complete the 40 minutes of the first-half.

Although Manchester City controlled the pace, Bayern also had chances to level matters in the first period.

Haaland almost added a second, but his left-footed shot from inside the area was disallowed for offside.

Haaland departed after 40 minutes of action, giving way to newly signed striker Julian Alvarez who had nearly doubled the score and gotten his second goal for the Cityzens in as many games in the 43rd minute.

Despite a host of substitutions in the second half, tension remained high between the Premier League and Bundesliga champions until the end of the fierce contest as Man City eventually held on for the 1-0 win.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich draw an end to their pre-season campaign with City due to take on Liverpool in the Community Shield next Saturday, while Bayern face RB Leipzig in the German SuperCup final.

Following the win over Bayern Munich, fans have taken to social media to sing the praises of their superstar summer signing Erling Haaland.

Here are some of the reactions below:

Reactions as Erling Haaland gives Man City victory over Lewandowski-less Bayern

