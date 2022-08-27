WHAT'S BUZZIN

'You're a Monster!' -Reactions as Haaland hat-hatrick inspires Man City comeback against Crystal Palace

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Here's how fans reacted after Haaland's hat-trick inspired a superb comeback against Crystal Palace.

Social media reactions to Manchester City's 4-2 win over Crystal Palace
Social media reactions to Manchester City's 4-2 win over Crystal Palace

It was truly a game of two halves as Manchester City came back in style again, to demolish Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The Cityzens were very sloppy in the opening period and were left railing after an unfortunate own goal from John Stones as early as the 4th minute.

Things got worse for Pep Guardiola's men with Palace doubling their advantage in the 21st minute after Joachim Andersen found the back of the net due to horrific defending from the champions.

City found themselves 2-0 down at half-time with Pep Guardiola determined to turn things around like they did a week ago.

Palace were leading Manchester City half-time at the Etihad
Palace were leading Manchester City half-time at the Etihad Twitter

And the comeback was true as City played one of the best second halves in the Premier League this season.

Bernardo Silva found the back of the net in the 53rd minute to pull one back for the hosts before their summer star signing Erling Haaland levelled terms for the champions in the 62nd.

Haaland scored his first hattrick for Man City on Saturday
Haaland scored his first hattrick for Man City on Saturday Twitter

Haaland's leveller would be the start of a special afternoon for the 22-year-old Norwegian striker who went ahead to score his first hat-trick for Man City.

City's number 9 found the back of the net in the 70th minute to put the hosts in the lead for the first time in the game.

Manchester City recorded a 4-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace on Saturday
Manchester City recorded a 4-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace on Saturday Manchester City

Haaland was not done yet and then put the game beyond Palace's reach in the 81st minute to inspire Guardiola's side to another remarkable comeback on Saturday afternoon.

Following Man City's brilliant win, fans have taken to social media to praise their summer signing who now leads the race for the Premier League Golden boot, having scored six goals in four games for the league leaders.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

'Spoilt my bet' - Reactions as Mane's Bayern Munich held at home to Monchengladbach

'Spoilt my bet' - Reactions as Mane's Bayern Munich held at home to Monchengladbach

Dybala, Tammy combine as Jose Mourinho's Roma share spoils at Juventus

Dybala, Tammy combine as Jose Mourinho's Roma share spoils at Juventus

D'Tigers bounce back from defeat to Ivory Coast with blow out win against Guinea

D'Tigers bounce back from defeat to Ivory Coast with blow out win against Guinea

Firmino inspires Liverpool to record win, TAA reacts to 'needed' victory

Firmino inspires Liverpool to record win, TAA reacts to 'needed' victory

I am happy with my defence now - No hope for Maguire as Ten Hag fine with Martinez/Varane partnership

I am happy with my defence now - No hope for Maguire as Ten Hag fine with Martinez/Varane partnership

'This is why I'm here' - Haaland bullish after first Premier League hat-trick sinks Crystal Palace

'This is why I'm here' - Haaland bullish after first Premier League hat-trick sinks Crystal Palace

Trending

Gerard Pique has since moved on from his split with Shakira

Meet Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend after split from Shakira

Nigerians advise Tobi Amusan against meeting with President Buhari

'Forget Buhari's handshake!' - Nigerians beg Tobi Amusan after Anthony Joshua and Kamaru Usman defeats

Inside the love life of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and his wife

The Secret Love Story of Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian wife

Victor Osimhen has now scored two goals in two matches for Napoli.
SERIE A

Super Eagles' Osimhen continues fantastic start, scores again for Napoli