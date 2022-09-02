PREMIER LEAGUE

'Kill the game' - Eriksen demands more ruthlessness from Manchester United

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Danish superstar wants to see Manchester United finish off games better despite another crucial victory.

Christian Eriksen has asked Manchester United to be more clinical in seeing out games after another important win in the Premier League.

United won for the third successive game following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power on Thursday night.

Jadon Sancho rounds the goalkeeper to score the winner for Manchester United with Wilfred Ndidi chasing behind.
Jadon Sancho rounds the goalkeeper to score the winner for Manchester United with Wilfred Ndidi chasing behind. Pulse Nigeria

Jadon Sancho was the hero for the Red Devils after his brilliant first-half finish proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Eriksen featured in the match and played from start to finish as Erik Ten Hag and United moved up to fifth on the table.

After the win, the 30-year-old praised his team for another victory but wants to see the Red Devils kill off games early enough.

"I think it [performance against Leicester] was similar to Southampton at the weekend - we did very well until we scored,' Eriksen said, per the Mail.

"We have to keep the momentum, we have to kill the game early otherwise it will be a tight game until the end like today."

'Sancho is back' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Leicester City
'Sancho is back' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Leicester City Pulse Nigeria

The Foxes dominated the Reds on the ball and created more chances on the night but Eriksen praised United for holding on to the win but believes they can do better.

"We are winning 1-0, we keep it tight," he added. "Obviously, we want to do better but I think this is a good start. We can take something from this."

"I think from the start we had a lot of things we needed to change. We've done that by winning. It hasn't been beautiful but we have three wins."

