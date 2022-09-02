'Kill the game' - Eriksen demands more ruthlessness from Manchester United

United won for the third successive game following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power on Thursday night.

Pulse Nigeria

Jadon Sancho was the hero for the Red Devils after his brilliant first-half finish proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Eriksen featured in the match and played from start to finish as Erik Ten Hag and United moved up to fifth on the table.

Eriksen calls for more ruthlessness and killer instinct

After the win, the 30-year-old praised his team for another victory but wants to see the Red Devils kill off games early enough.

Twitter

"I think it [performance against Leicester] was similar to Southampton at the weekend - we did very well until we scored,' Eriksen said, per the Mail.

"We have to keep the momentum, we have to kill the game early otherwise it will be a tight game until the end like today."

Pulse Nigeria

The Foxes dominated the Reds on the ball and created more chances on the night but Eriksen praised United for holding on to the win but believes they can do better.

"We are winning 1-0, we keep it tight," he added. "Obviously, we want to do better but I think this is a good start. We can take something from this."