Ten Hag confirms McT is why Casemiro is warming the bench at Manchester United

Casemiro has struggled to get into the team since he joined the Red Devils from LaLiga side Real Madrid in the summer.

But since the 70m transfer, the 30-year-old Brazilian has been limited to a substitute appearance at Old Trafford.

He has played second fiddle to United academy graduate, Scott McTominay, who has looked renewed and rejuvenated under new manager, Ten Hag.

Ten explains why Casemiro can't get into the team

Manchester United has switched attention to the Europa League after an embarrassing 6-3 defeat to rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Before the derby, McTominay had started five of six matches for the Red Devils, missing the narrow defeat to Real Sociedad in the UEL - which Casemiro started.

Ahead of their third game in the competition, Ten Hag provided more clarity on why Casemiro continues to warm the bench.

“I said already before, it had nothing to do with Casemiro, it was all to do with Scott because, when you look at Brentford, he wasn't in the team [and] we lose," Ten Hag said during his pre-match press conference.

"Then [from] the day that Casemiro signed, we played six games and we win five, and, in five games, he [McTominay] played. In one game, he didn't, and that was against [Real] Sociedad [a 1-0 loss]. So, for me, that was logical [to play McTominay] because it's competition in the team. For me, it wasn't a choice [not to play him]."

“He performed really well, he developed really well and it had nothing to do with Casemiro, but I'm sure Casemiro will play a really important role.”

Casemiro will be hoping to start in the Europa League again when United take on Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus on Thursday.

The Red Devils are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the competition and Erik believes Casemiro remains important despite his limited time on the pitch.