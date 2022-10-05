UEL

Ten Hag confirms McT is why Casemiro is warming the bench at Manchester United

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Dutchman says both players are important to the club but the limited time suffered by the Brazilian is due to the form of United academy graduate McTominay.

Scott McTominay and Casemiro during a Manchester United game.
Scott McTominay and Casemiro during a Manchester United game.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained why Brazilian international Casemiro has had limited game time at the club.

Recommended articles

Casemiro has struggled to get into the team since he joined the Red Devils from LaLiga side Real Madrid in the summer.

McTominay Celebrating goal
McTominay Celebrating goal Pulse Live Uganda

But since the 70m transfer, the 30-year-old Brazilian has been limited to a substitute appearance at Old Trafford.

He has played second fiddle to United academy graduate, Scott McTominay, who has looked renewed and rejuvenated under new manager, Ten Hag.

Manchester United has switched attention to the Europa League after an embarrassing 6-3 defeat to rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Umar Sadiq Casemiro Manchester United Real Sociedad (Twitter/Goal)
Umar Sadiq Casemiro Manchester United Real Sociedad (Twitter/Goal) Pulse Nigeria

Before the derby, McTominay had started five of six matches for the Red Devils, missing the narrow defeat to Real Sociedad in the UEL - which Casemiro started.

Ahead of their third game in the competition, Ten Hag provided more clarity on why Casemiro continues to warm the bench.

“I said already before, it had nothing to do with Casemiro, it was all to do with Scott because, when you look at Brentford, he wasn't in the team [and] we lose," Ten Hag said during his pre-match press conference.

McTominay handled the ball against Southampton
McTominay handled the ball against Southampton Pulse Nigeria

"Then [from] the day that Casemiro signed, we played six games and we win five, and, in five games, he [McTominay] played. In one game, he didn't, and that was against [Real] Sociedad [a 1-0 loss]. So, for me, that was logical [to play McTominay] because it's competition in the team. For me, it wasn't a choice [not to play him]."

“He performed really well, he developed really well and it had nothing to do with Casemiro, but I'm sure Casemiro will play a really important role.”

Casemiro will be hoping to start in the Europa League again when United take on Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus on Thursday.

Ronaldo in training with teammates Diogo Dalot (R) and Casemiro (L).
Ronaldo in training with teammates Diogo Dalot (R) and Casemiro (L). AFP

The Red Devils are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the competition and Erik believes Casemiro remains important despite his limited time on the pitch.

“We know all his background, we know all the titles he won," he added. "You see every day in training, he can contribute to this team, and he will be a really important player for this team."

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for UEFA Europa Conference League games

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for UEFA Europa Conference League games

Ten Hag confirms McT is why Casemiro is warming the bench at Manchester United

Ten Hag confirms McT is why Casemiro is warming the bench at Manchester United

Is Victor Osimhen on borrowed time at Napoli?

Is Victor Osimhen on borrowed time at Napoli?

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for UEFA Europa League games today

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for UEFA Europa League games today

Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

'Hard working' Nigerian striker Adebayo gets praise from manager after brace

'Hard working' Nigerian striker Adebayo gets praise from manager after brace

Trending

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Another ex-Chelsea star tearfully announces retirement from football at 34