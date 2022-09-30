Erik ten Hag beats Conte to win Manager of the Month for September

The Dutch manager won the award for the first time after leading Manchester United to two victories in September.

After two losses, Ten Hag has steadied the ship at Manchester United racking up four straight victories.

The Dutch manager beat Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte and Bournemouth caretaker handler Gary O'Neil to win the award.

Pulse Nigeria

Ten Hag wins Manager of the Month for September

Ten Hag follows the footsteps of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is the last Manchester United boss to win the award back in January 2019.

Ten Hag is also the first Dutch manager to win the award since Ronald Koeman for Southampton back in January 2016.

It is a successful September for Manchester United as forward Marcus Rashford was voted the best player of the Month.

Goal of the Month

Brentford forward Ivan Toney received the September Goal of the Month award on Friday, September 30. 2022.

Pulse Nigeria

The 28-year-old scored a magnificent strike as Brentford recorded a 5-2 victory against Leeds United,

The strike was Toney's third of the game for a hat trick which also contributed to earning a call up to the England first-team setup.

Speaking to the Premier League website about the goal, Toney said, “It’s a special one. As a striker, tap-ins are the best ones, but this is nice to have. It’s an honour.

"It was outside the box, and I rarely score from there. I remember I was actually being a bit lazy! I was out wide and Keano [Keane Lewis-Potter] was running through.

"The ball dropped to my feet, then I took a bit of a heavy touch. Then I took full control and composed myself.

“The ball came at me quite quickly. I took the touch, the defender got a bit closer, then I chipped it into the net.

“Considering it was for my hat trick, I knew I wasn’t going to miss! I knew there was one outcome and that was the ball ending up in the back of the net.”

Premier League preview

The Premier League is back this weekend with a full slate of ten games. Key highlights is the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 1, 2022.