PREMIER LEAGUE

'This is not the end' - Small boy from Zambia Mwepu remains optimistic

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Enock Mwepu has had a short career but has retired a fulfilled man after achieving one of his dreams - playing in the Premier League.

Enock Mwepu of Zambia has hung his boots at 24.
Enock Mwepu of Zambia has hung his boots at 24.

Zambian international Enock Mwepu remains optimistic he will remain involved in football despite a shock retirement on Monday.

Read Also

Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed on Monday morning that the 24-year-old had announced his retirement from football for health reasons.

Enock Mwepu retires from football at 24
Enock Mwepu retires from football at 24 Pulse Nigeria

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, the shocking news came after the Zambian was diagnosed of a hereditary heart condition.

According to his club, it was in Mwepu's interest to hand his boots to avoid a fatal cardiac arrests should he continue to play the game.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu (2R) celebrates his winning goal against Arsenal (IMAGO/Aaron Chown/PA Images)
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu (2R) celebrates his winning goal against Arsenal (IMAGO/Aaron Chown/PA Images) Pulse Nigeria

"The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football," the club stated in a statement.

However, while everyone has reacted to the devastating news, the player himself believes his retirement is not the end.

Fans have continued to show support for Enock Mwepu on social media following his retirement
Fans have continued to show support for Enock Mwepu on social media following his retirement Pulse Sports

Speaking through a statement on his official social media account, Mwepu expressed his sadness to be walking away from the game but adds it's not the end for him.

"By the grace of God, a boy from a small Zambian town called Chambishi lived his dream by reaching the Premier League," Mwepu said.

"Some dreams, however, come to an end so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received."

"This is, however, not the end of my involvement with football. I plan to stay involved in some capacity."

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

'This is not the end' - Small boy from Zambia Mwepu remains optimistic

'This is not the end' - Small boy from Zambia Mwepu remains optimistic

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Video: Super Eagles hopeful Olakunle Olusegun makes history in Russia as he pushes Emenike to third

Video: Super Eagles hopeful Olakunle Olusegun makes history in Russia as he pushes Emenike to third

Who is Enock Mwepu? Why heart condition forced Brighton star to retire at 24

Who is Enock Mwepu? Why heart condition forced Brighton star to retire at 24

'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

Zambia star Enock Mwepu retires at 24 due to heart condition

Zambia star Enock Mwepu retires at 24 due to heart condition

Trending

Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro
UCL

'Dembele is the worst' - Reactions as Inter Milan shock Barcelona at San Siro

Another ex-Chelsea star tearfully announces retirement from football at 34

Alex Iwobi models new Puma 'Naija Spirit' collection [Photos]

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi models new PUMA 'Naija Spirit' collection [Photos]

Sadio Mane sets new record as Bayern Munich demolish Viktoria Plzeň
UCL

Sadio Mane sets new record as Bayern Munich demolish Viktoria Plzeň