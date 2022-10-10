'This is not the end' - Small boy from Zambia Mwepu remains optimistic

Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed on Monday morning that the 24-year-old had announced his retirement from football for health reasons.

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, the shocking news came after the Zambian was diagnosed of a hereditary heart condition.

According to his club, it was in Mwepu's interest to hand his boots to avoid a fatal cardiac arrests should he continue to play the game.

"The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football," the club stated in a statement.

Mwepu reveals it is not the end for him in football

However, while everyone has reacted to the devastating news, the player himself believes his retirement is not the end.

Speaking through a statement on his official social media account, Mwepu expressed his sadness to be walking away from the game but adds it's not the end for him.

"By the grace of God, a boy from a small Zambian town called Chambishi lived his dream by reaching the Premier League," Mwepu said.

"Some dreams, however, come to an end so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received."