PHIL-ING GOOD! Foden to sign BUMPER contract at Manchester City

Izuchukwu Akawor
The 22-year-old will dine with the big boys at Manchester City after agreeing to commit his future to the club for a HUGE contract.

Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates his goal with teammates after 0-3 score during the Premier League match Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City at Molineux, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, 17th September 2022
England international Phil Foden is set to become one of the highest earners at Manchester City.

Foden is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him join Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland as the highest paid at Etihad.

Phil Foden scored the only goal as Manchester City beat Everton 1-0
According to the Football Insider, the 22-year-old and the club have reached an agreement for a new deal reportedly worth £78 million.

He will get £250k as take-home per week, which will see him become one of the best paid at the Premier League champions.

De Bruyne and Phil Foden both got on the scoresheet for City in their 4-0 win against Bournemouth
The new deal is said to be a six-year contract and will see the highly-rated midfielder commit his immediate future to his childhood club.

The youngster came through the ranks at City and has been one of the most trusted players under manager Pep Guardiola since he made his senior debut five years ago.

Phil Foden believes England can win the European Championship for the first time next month
He has since featured 179 times for the Cityzens, scored 48 goals and assisted 35 others for the club.

This season, he has also started in typical fashion, having scored three (3) goals and assisted two (2) more in ten appearances so far.

Jack Grealish and Foden models Manchester City's new home kit
He is currently with the struggling England national team, the Three Lions, who face Germany later today in the Nations League.

