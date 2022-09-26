PHIL-ING GOOD! Foden to sign BUMPER contract at Manchester City

Foden is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him join Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland as the highest paid at Etihad.

AFP

According to the Football Insider, the 22-year-old and the club have reached an agreement for a new deal reportedly worth £78 million.

He will get £250k as take-home per week, which will see him become one of the best paid at the Premier League champions.

Imago

The new deal is said to be a six-year contract and will see the highly-rated midfielder commit his immediate future to his childhood club.

Foden's brief

The youngster came through the ranks at City and has been one of the most trusted players under manager Pep Guardiola since he made his senior debut five years ago.

AFP

He has since featured 179 times for the Cityzens, scored 48 goals and assisted 35 others for the club.

This season, he has also started in typical fashion, having scored three (3) goals and assisted two (2) more in ten appearances so far.

Premier League