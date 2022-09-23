UNL

England & Germany debut new kits with painful defeats to Italy & Hungary

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Despite wearing new kits, it was a night to forget for the two football giants - England has been relegated while Germany's semi-final hopes went up in flames in the Nations League.

New kits, two defeats for England and Germany.
New kits, two defeats for England and Germany.

England and Germany are going through it at the moment after another poor performance and result in the Nations League.

Recommended articles

Both countries sported their new home kits but suffered narrow 1-0 defeats to Hungary and Italy respectively in their Nations League matches on Friday night.

England went, saw but failed to conquer their host Italy in the San Siro to extend their winless run to five matches.

A stunning second-half goal from Giacomo Raspadori proved to be the difference between the two teams as Italy bounced back to winning ways.

England has failed to win any of its last five matches.
England has failed to win any of its last five matches. Pulse Nigeria

The result moved the Azzurri up to second in Group 3 on eight (8) points while the Three Lions remained rooted to the bottom of the group with two points.

England has now gone five games without a win for the first time in eight (8) and is relegated from League A to B.

Hungary has been one of the surprises of the Nations League so far after another shocking win.

This time, Hungary proved that the win over England the last time was not a fluke following a hard-fought 1-0 win in Germany.

Adam Szalai's first-half strike gave Hungary the win and all three points which put them on the brink of the last four in the Nations League.

Germany has lost a chance to make the last four in the Nations League.
Germany has lost a chance to make the last four in the Nations League. Pulse Nigeria

For former World Champions, Germany, the Friday night result means any hope of making the last four has now evaporated.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Photos: Iwobi reacts as the Super Eagles play a draw against Algeria B team

Photos: Iwobi reacts as the Super Eagles play a draw against Algeria B team

Indomitable Uzbekistan tames the Lions of Cameroon after shock win

Indomitable Uzbekistan tames the Lions of Cameroon after shock win

Gareth Southgate's job on the line as England gets relegated in the Nations League

Gareth Southgate's job on the line as England gets relegated in the Nations League

England & Germany debut new kits with painful defeats to Italy & Hungary

England & Germany debut new kits with painful defeats to Italy & Hungary

Black Friday for Ghanaians as Richarlison-inspired Brazil routs Black Stars

Black Friday for Ghanaians as Richarlison-inspired Brazil routs Black Stars

Iwobi and Dessers on target but Super Eagles fail to beat Algeria B team

Iwobi and Dessers on target but Super Eagles fail to beat Algeria B team

Trending

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria
SUPER FALCONS

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again