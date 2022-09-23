England & Germany debut new kits with painful defeats to Italy & Hungary

Both countries sported their new home kits but suffered narrow 1-0 defeats to Hungary and Italy respectively in their Nations League matches on Friday night.

England went, saw but failed to conquer their host Italy in the San Siro to extend their winless run to five matches.

A stunning second-half goal from Giacomo Raspadori proved to be the difference between the two teams as Italy bounced back to winning ways.

The result moved the Azzurri up to second in Group 3 on eight (8) points while the Three Lions remained rooted to the bottom of the group with two points.

England has now gone five games without a win for the first time in eight (8) and is relegated from League A to B.

Germany suffers a shock defeat at home to Hungary

Hungary has been one of the surprises of the Nations League so far after another shocking win.

This time, Hungary proved that the win over England the last time was not a fluke following a hard-fought 1-0 win in Germany.

Adam Szalai's first-half strike gave Hungary the win and all three points which put them on the brink of the last four in the Nations League.

