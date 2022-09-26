SUPER EAGLES

'Barrack Boy' - Emmanuel Dennis shows off style in new photos

'We live by the codes of the ghetto' As Super Eagles prepare for Algeria friendly, Emmanuel Dennis tensions fans on social media.

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis is getting his groove on in the latest photos on social media.

On Monday, September 26 Dennis took to his official social media account to show off his new style.

The former Club Brugge forward is one of the most fashion-conscious Super Eagles players as evident in his styles and posts on social media.

Dennis showed off his white inner shirt, Brown hoodie, jacket, and pants with a black laced shoe.

Along with the photos by Dennis was a message that said, 'We live by the codes of the ghetto, am treating this sh***t like a demo <Barrackboy 🎲🎲 '

Dennis after relegation to the Championship with Watford returned to the Premier League with newcomers Nottingham Forest before the close of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old Dennis was not on the initial list for the Super Eagles international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

He was however called up as a replacement player but unable to join up with the Super Eagles in Constantine.

Dennis stayed back in England and is expected to return to action with Nottingham Forest when they travel to face Kelechi Iheanacho's Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture on Monday, October 3, 2022.

