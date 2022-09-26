'Barrack Boy' - Emmanuel Dennis shows off style in new photos

On Monday, September 26 Dennis took to his official social media account to show off his new style.

The former Club Brugge forward is one of the most fashion-conscious Super Eagles players as evident in his styles and posts on social media.

Dennis showed off his white inner shirt, Brown hoodie, jacket, and pants with a black laced shoe.

Pulse Nigeria

Along with the photos by Dennis was a message that said, 'We live by the codes of the ghetto, am treating this sh***t like a demo <Barrackboy 🎲🎲 '

Emmanuel Dennis and Super Eagles

Dennis after relegation to the Championship with Watford returned to the Premier League with newcomers Nottingham Forest before the close of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old Dennis was not on the initial list for the Super Eagles international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Pulse Nigeria

He was however called up as a replacement player but unable to join up with the Super Eagles in Constantine.