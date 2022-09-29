Injured Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis back in training at Forest

Izuchukwu Akawor
He pulled out of the Super Eagles double-header against Algeria due to an injury but has returned to training with his club.

Emmanuel Dennis joined Nottingham Forest this summer from relegated Watford
Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis has handed a big injury boost to his Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Dennis seems to have shaken off the injury which made him pull out of Super Eagles two matches against Algeria during the international break.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis are the Nigerians at Nottingham Forest
Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis are the Nigerians at Nottingham Forest Imago

The 24-year-old has been pictured back in training with his Premier League club, Nottingham Forest.

Forest shared photos from their training session earlier on Thursday as the Reds continue to work hard ahead of the return of Premier League.

Emmanuel Dennis training with Nottingham Forest om Thursday.
Emmanuel Dennis training with Nottingham Forest om Thursday. Pulse Nigeria

The former Hornet failed to report to Nigeria's camp in Constantine, Algeria, and missed the games against Algeria in onstantine and Oran.

While he missed the games against Algeria, Dennis could shake off that injury when his team take on Leicester City on Monday.

Emmanuel Dennis is yet to start a single game for Nottingham Forest this season.
Emmanuel Dennis is yet to start a single game for Nottingham Forest this season. Imago

Dennis and his Nottingham teammates, including compatriot, Taiwo Awoniyi, are guests to fellow Nigerians, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

The clash will see the brothers and their bottom of the table clubs, Leicester and Forest, go head-to-head in the relegation dog race.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will host Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi in the Premier League on Monday.
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will host Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi in the Premier League on Monday. Pulse Nigeria

Dennis will not only be hoping to play a part but also start the game against the Foxes after a struggle for game time since his move from Watford.

He has played four (4) games for the Reds but is yet to start a game this season.

