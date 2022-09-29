Injured Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis back in training at Forest

Dennis seems to have shaken off the injury which made him pull out of Super Eagles two matches against Algeria during the international break.

The 24-year-old has been pictured back in training with his Premier League club, Nottingham Forest.

Forest shared photos from their training session earlier on Thursday as the Reds continue to work hard ahead of the return of Premier League.

The former Hornet failed to report to Nigeria's camp in Constantine, Algeria, and missed the games against Algeria in onstantine and Oran.

Dennis visits compatriots at King Power in relegation fight

While he missed the games against Algeria, Dennis could shake off that injury when his team take on Leicester City on Monday.

Dennis and his Nottingham teammates, including compatriot, Taiwo Awoniyi, are guests to fellow Nigerians, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

The clash will see the brothers and their bottom of the table clubs, Leicester and Forest, go head-to-head in the relegation dog race.

Dennis will not only be hoping to play a part but also start the game against the Foxes after a struggle for game time since his move from Watford.