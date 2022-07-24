Emmanuel Dennis Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis
Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis
Emmanuel Dennis is a 24-year-old Nigerian international who plays for English Championship club Watford football club, who he joined in the summer of 2021/2022 season.

Dennis is a graduate of the Kwara Football Academy in Nigeria where he got his early football education between 2010 to 2016. His journey to started in Ukraine when he joined Zorya Lugansk six years ago.

He plays as a forward for club and country and operates from the left wing but is also capable of playing on the right or as a centre forward.

Full name: Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis

Birth date: November 15, 1997

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria

Age: 24 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: Watford FC

Height: 5ft 9in

Marital status: Single

Parents: Both parents are late

Salary: £40, 134 weekly

Net worth: £4.2m

Instagram: @e_dennisblessed

Twitter: @dennisblessed42

Emmanuel Dennis is 24 years old (as of June 2022).

Bonaventure, also known as Dennis Jr, never wanted to take to football as a career as he wanted to become a priest given his childhood upbringing and family beliefs.

However, Dennis eventually began his football journey at the famous Kwara Football Academy in Kwara State, Nigeria in 2010.

After six years at the Football academy in Kwara, Dennis left to Europe to join Zorya Lungask in the Ukrainian first division on a free transfer. Two years later, he was on the move to Belgium to join Club Brugge for over £1.2m.

Emmanuel Dennis during his time at Koln
Emmanuel Dennis during his time at Koln Pulse Nigeria

Six months later, Dennis joined the Bundesliga on loan but struggled to impress for modest club FC Koln. He returned to Club Brugge and became the first Nigerian player to score a brace against Real Madrid following an excellent performance in the Champions League.

In the summer of 2021, the then 23-year-old increased the number of Super Eagles players in the Premier League when he signed for Watford in a deal that cost over £4 million. He went on to score 10 goals and assisted six more in his debut campaign.

Upon putting pen to paper in 2021, Dennis signed a five-year deal to wear the colours of Watford until the summer of 2026.

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis was one of the most important players for Watford last season
Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis was one of the most important players for Watford last season Imago

The Super Eagles winger earns £40, 134 a week at Watford and over £2 million annually at the club, excluding bonuses and allowances.

Having been in Europe for just six years, Dennis reportedly has a net worth of over 4.2 million.

The 24-year-old is single and has no known child.

While Dennis continues to keep his house close to his chest, the winger regularly displays his love for cars with pictures on his social media pages.

Dennis clearly loves Mercedes and has a number of them on his fleet.

Dennis is described as a striker on FIFA 22. He is rated high for pace (88) and dribbling (76).

Emmanuel Dennis FIFA 22 Card (Futbin)
Emmanuel Dennis FIFA 22 Card (Futbin) Pulse Nigeria

On PES 22, the Super Eagle star is a 3-star centre forward with a rating of 77. He has a rating of 81 for speed, 83 for acceleration and 71 for dribbling.

Emmanuel Dennis spends most of his time on social media posting pictures about his career, fashion and cars.

He can be found on his Instagram page, @e_dennisblessed, Twitter, @dennisblessed42 and Facebook, Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis.

Dennis Jr has represented Nigeria at junior and senior levels but he made his senior debut for the Super Eagles on September 10, 2019 in the international friendly against Ukraine.

Emmanuel Dennis celebrates with Alex Iwobi.
Emmanuel Dennis celebrates with Alex Iwobi. AFP

Dennis has seven caps to his name and scored his only goal for Nigeria in the historic 10-0 defeat of Sao Tome and Principe.

Despite an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League, things have been quiet around the 24-year-old. However, latest rumours have linked the former Club Brugge star with a move to PL newbies, Nottingham Forest.

Is Emmanuel Dennis paying the price for his reputation?

Emmanuel Dennis is Everton's most logical replacement for Richarlison

How Emmanuel Dennis celebrated his first Super Eagles goal

