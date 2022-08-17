PREMIER LEAGUE

'Please save us' - Reactions as Elon Musk reveals he's buying Man United

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The South African billionaire has sent Manchester United fans into a frenzy with his sensational revelation.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla Chief executive officer Elon Musk has revealed he wants to buy English football club Manchester United.

Musk made the sensational revelation early Wednesday morning through his official social media account.

Musk's sensational revelation came after he declared support for half Republican Party and Democrats.

"Also, I'm buying Manchester United," the billionaire posted in the tweet which has since gone viral.

Elon Musk's Manchester United tweet
Elon Musk's Manchester United tweet Elon Musk/Twitter

The Tesla boss recently tried to buy Twitter in a deal worth £44b before he backed out of the last month.

Manchester United is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Musk's tweet will surely attract attention from regulatory authorities.

The Red Devils are valued at $4.6 billion according to Forbes, a sum Mr Musk can easily afford.

Manchester United fans have protested the ownership of the club from American family, the Glazers.

United supporters have demanded for the Glazers to sell the club for years and after two defeats in two matches in the new season, that demand has been rekindled.

They have reacted to Musk's tweet and here are some of the best reactions.

The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet.
The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet. Pulse Nigeria
The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet.
The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet. Pulse Nigeria
The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet.
The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet. Pulse Nigeria
The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet.
The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet. Pulse Nigeria
The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet.
The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet. Pulse Nigeria
The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet.
The supporters react to the Elon Musk's tweet. Pulse Nigeria
More reactions
More reactions Pulse Nigeria
More reactions
More reactions Pulse Nigeria
More reactions
More reactions Pulse Nigeria

Manchester United currently sit bottom of the Premier League table on zero points after losing their opening two matches with a goal scored.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Elon Musk's tweet about buying Manchester United has since gone viral on social media

    World's Richest man declares intention to buy Manchester United

  • Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

    'Please save us' - Reactions as Elon Musk reveals he's buying Man United

  • Rangers vs PSV

    Dutch Derby ends in a 4-goal thriller as PSV hold Rangers in UCL Playoff

Recommended articles

World's Richest man declares intention to buy Manchester United

World's Richest man declares intention to buy Manchester United

'Please save us' - Reactions as Elon Musk reveals he's buying Man United

'Please save us' - Reactions as Elon Musk reveals he's buying Man United

Nottingham Forest reveals jersey number for new £20 million man Emmanuel Dennis

Nottingham Forest reveals jersey number for new £20 million man Emmanuel Dennis

'Manchester United players are lazy, lack character' - Victor Ikpeba fumes

'Manchester United players are lazy, lack character' - Victor Ikpeba fumes

PHOTO STORY: Doha beautified ahead of World Cup with pictures of Mane, Onana, others

PHOTO STORY: Doha beautified ahead of World Cup with pictures of Mane, Onana, others

Chelsea set to complete the €20 million signing of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei

Chelsea set to complete the €20 million signing of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada