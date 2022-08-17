'Please save us' - Reactions as Elon Musk reveals he's buying Man United

Musk made the sensational revelation early Wednesday morning through his official social media account.

Musk's sensational revelation came after he declared support for half Republican Party and Democrats.

"Also, I'm buying Manchester United," the billionaire posted in the tweet which has since gone viral.

Elon Musk/Twitter

The Tesla boss recently tried to buy Twitter in a deal worth £44b before he backed out of the last month.

Manchester United is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Musk's tweet will surely attract attention from regulatory authorities.

The Red Devils are valued at $4.6 billion according to Forbes, a sum Mr Musk can easily afford.

The fans react

Manchester United fans have protested the ownership of the club from American family, the Glazers.

United supporters have demanded for the Glazers to sell the club for years and after two defeats in two matches in the new season, that demand has been rekindled.

They have reacted to Musk's tweet and here are some of the best reactions.

