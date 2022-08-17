PREMIER LEAGUE

World's Richest man declares intention to buy Manchester United

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

American billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has hinted about the possibility of buying Manchester United from their current owners in a viral tweet.

Elon Musk's tweet about buying Manchester United has since gone viral on social media
Elon Musk's tweet about buying Manchester United has since gone viral on social media

Manchester United have suffered one of their worst starts to a Premier League season following two straight defeats in the opening round of fixtures.

The Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford in their opening league fixture, before losing in emphatic fashion to Brentford at the Gtech community stadium.

Erik ten Hag could never have imagined a nightmare start to life in the Premier League with his side comprehensively outplayed in both matches.

Following the disappointing run of results and despite having 36 more games to go in the seasons campaign, fans had taken to social media to call for the sale of the club to a new owner.

Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their second game of the season
Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their second game of the season Getty Images
The Manchester United supporters have continued to protest against anger co-chairman Joel Glazer alongside his brother Avram Glazer
The Manchester United supporters have continued to protest against anger co-chairman Joel Glazer alongside his brother Avram Glazer AFP

The Glazers are popularly own as the owners of the Manchester club and have been at the helm of affairs since acquiring majority shareholdings in 2005.

However, United fans have seemingly grown frustrated with the modus operandi at the club in recent years with the Red Devils failing to win a single trophy - at least, not since 2017, when they won the Carabao Cup and Europa League under former manager Jose Mourinho was eventually dismissed the following year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has claimed he is buying English football club Manchester United Plc. in a Twitter thread in which he seemingly joked about his political allegiances.

After that tweet, he then added another via his official Twitter handle that read:

'Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome'

Elon Musk's Manchester United tweet
Elon Musk's Manchester United tweet Elon Musk/Twitter
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. b6b67347-defe-4d62-985b-3ce1b686ae77

Fans of protested the performance of the storied club under the ownership of the Glazer family, which also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the 2-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford, a large group of fans walked toward the stadium with banners that read: “Fight greed. Fight for United. Fight Glazers” and “We want our club back,” as per The Telegraph.

Musk who is a prolific tweeter and also the world’s richest person had stated that he supported the left half of the American Republican Party and the right half of the Democrats.

For those who follow Musk's tweets closely, it might be interesting to note his track record of using Twitter to make jokes and troll the media.

Last month, the popular billionaire had backed away from purchasing Twitter, encouraging a lawsuit from the company to make him complete the deal.

Manchester United won the Premier League title under legendary coach Alex Ferguson in the 2012/13 season.

Since then, the Premier League giants have fallen behind their local derby rivals Manchester City, who have won four of the past five league titles.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Elon Musk's tweet about buying Manchester United has since gone viral on social media

    World's Richest man declares intention to buy Manchester United

  • Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

    'Please save us' - Reactions as Elon Musk reveals he's buying Man United

  • Rangers vs PSV

    Dutch Derby ends in a 4-goal thriller as PSV hold Rangers in UCL Playoff

Recommended articles

World's Richest man declares intention to buy Manchester United

World's Richest man declares intention to buy Manchester United

'Please save us' - Reactions as Elon Musk reveals he's buying Man United

'Please save us' - Reactions as Elon Musk reveals he's buying Man United

Nottingham Forest reveals jersey number for new £20 million man Emmanuel Dennis

Nottingham Forest reveals jersey number for new £20 million man Emmanuel Dennis

'Manchester United players are lazy, lack character' - Victor Ikpeba fumes

'Manchester United players are lazy, lack character' - Victor Ikpeba fumes

PHOTO STORY: Doha beautified ahead of World Cup with pictures of Mane, Onana, others

PHOTO STORY: Doha beautified ahead of World Cup with pictures of Mane, Onana, others

Chelsea set to complete the €20 million signing of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei

Chelsea set to complete the €20 million signing of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada