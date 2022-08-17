World's Richest man declares intention to buy Manchester United

The Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford in their opening league fixture, before losing in emphatic fashion to Brentford at the Gtech community stadium.

Erik ten Hag could never have imagined a nightmare start to life in the Premier League with his side comprehensively outplayed in both matches.

Following the disappointing run of results and despite having 36 more games to go in the seasons campaign, fans had taken to social media to call for the sale of the club to a new owner.

The Glazers are popularly own as the owners of the Manchester club and have been at the helm of affairs since acquiring majority shareholdings in 2005.

However, United fans have seemingly grown frustrated with the modus operandi at the club in recent years with the Red Devils failing to win a single trophy - at least, not since 2017, when they won the Carabao Cup and Europa League under former manager Jose Mourinho was eventually dismissed the following year.

Elon Musk hints at Manchester United purchase on Social Media

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has claimed he is buying English football club Manchester United Plc. in a Twitter thread in which he seemingly joked about his political allegiances.

After that tweet, he then added another via his official Twitter handle that read:

'Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome'

Fans of protested the performance of the storied club under the ownership of the Glazer family, which also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the 2-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford, a large group of fans walked toward the stadium with banners that read: “Fight greed. Fight for United. Fight Glazers” and “We want our club back,” as per The Telegraph.

Musk who is a prolific tweeter and also the world’s richest person had stated that he supported the left half of the American Republican Party and the right half of the Democrats.

For those who follow Musk's tweets closely, it might be interesting to note his track record of using Twitter to make jokes and troll the media.

Last month, the popular billionaire had backed away from purchasing Twitter, encouraging a lawsuit from the company to make him complete the deal.

Manchester United won the Premier League title under legendary coach Alex Ferguson in the 2012/13 season.