Nigerian striker Adebayo nets 3rd goal of the season to inspire HATTERS to big win

Hatters move into playoff spot

Luton Town has moved onto a playoff spot in the Championship after their second win of the season.

The Hatters were no match for their visitors QPR following a convincing 3-1 win on Saturday afternoon.

Nigerian striker Adebayo was one of the heroes for the home side as he netted the opening goal in the comfortable win.

Rangers started brightly but it was Luton that took over proceedings when Adebayo headed them ahead at the break.

In the second half, an own goal from Jimmy Dunne doubled the advantage for the home side before another own goal, this time from Luton pulled one goal back for QPR.

However, whatever hope the away side had of sharing the spoils was extinguished when Luke Freeman fired a much-needed winner in added time for Luton.