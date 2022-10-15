Nigerian striker Adebayo nets 3rd goal of the season to inspire HATTERS to big win

Izuchukwu Akawor
The giant striker has now scored three goals this season for his club in the Championship.

Adebayo heads home the opener for Luton

It was another magical performance from giant and PulseSports30 striker Elijah Adebayo in the English Championship.

Adebayo scored his third goal of the season as his club Luton Town thrashed visitors Queens Park Rangers, QPR, 3-1 at home.

A good day at the office for Adebayo Pulse Nigeria

The 24-year-old opened the floodgates in the first half when he headed home a cross from partner Carlton Morris in the 18th minute.

Adebayo's strike against the Hoops was his third goal of the season in the Championship for Luton.

The 6ft 4inches forward also hit the woodwork in the game before he was substituted after the hour mark.

He has played 13 matches, 12 of them as a start, this season for Luton in the Championships.

Luton Town has moved onto a playoff spot in the Championship after their second win of the season.

The Hatters were no match for their visitors QPR following a convincing 3-1 win on Saturday afternoon.

Nigerian striker Adebayo was one of the heroes for the home side as he netted the opening goal in the comfortable win.

Rangers started brightly but it was Luton that took over proceedings when Adebayo headed them ahead at the break.

In the second half, an own goal from Jimmy Dunne doubled the advantage for the home side before another own goal, this time from Luton pulled one goal back for QPR.

Elijah Adebayo scored 16 goals last season to finish as the top scorer for Luton Pulse Nigeria

However, whatever hope the away side had of sharing the spoils was extinguished when Luke Freeman fired a much-needed winner in added time for Luton.

Despite the defeat, QPR remains fourth on the table with 24 points while their conquerors, the Hatters, moved up to seventh, three points behind.

