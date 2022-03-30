'It wasn’t meant to be' - Ekong reveals why Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup

Ekong scored from the penalty spot as the Super Eagles of Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana at a 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Watford defender took to his official Instagram account to give his thoughts on Nigeria's missing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to the away goals rule.

He said, "To all Nigerians, on behalf of the team, we want to apologise for not securing the World Cup ticket.

"Despite giving it everything possible, it wasn’t meant to be.

"First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take our responsibility as a group.

"We sincerely thank the Nigerian fans for their overwhelming support, the NFF President who did everything possible to make the qualification happen and of course the Minister.