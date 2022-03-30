'It wasn’t meant to be' - Ekong reveals why Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Ekong believes it was not Nigerias destiny to be part of the best 32 team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup
Ekong believes the Super Eagles were not destined to be at the World Cup

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has stated why the they could not secure a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ekong scored from the penalty spot as the Super Eagles of Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana at a 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Watford defender took to his official Instagram account to give his thoughts on Nigeria's missing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to the away goals rule.

He said, "To all Nigerians, on behalf of the team, we want to apologise for not securing the World Cup ticket.

"Despite giving it everything possible, it wasn’t meant to be.

"First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take our responsibility as a group.

"We sincerely thank the Nigerian fans for their overwhelming support, the NFF President who did everything possible to make the qualification happen and of course the Minister.

"A bitter pill to swallow but believe me we will be back better and stronger!"

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

