'I don’t see myself as a failure' - Eguavoen responds to critics after Ghana knock out Nigeria

Following the sacking of German Gernot Rohr, Eguavoen took charge of the Super Eagles on an interim basis just before the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles were eliminated in the round of 16 by Tunisia but the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) chose to continue with Eguavoen ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Super Eagles played out a 0-0 draw in Kumasi but a 1-1 draw at the 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola Stadium resulted in Nigeria's elimination from qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on away goals rule.

Speaking as a guest Supersport's Monday Night Football, Eguavoen stated that he is not a failure.

He said, “I don’t see myself as a failure, I don’t have regret taking the Super Eagles job. I can’t reject the call to serve.

“Maybe the Super Eagles players don’t have the character, I used the word maybe. I also think the emotion was overwhelming.”

“That’s not true, nobody can force any player on me,” the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner told SuperSport Monday Night Football.

Eguavoen also on the show stated that no player was forced on him. He gave his decision to start Leicester City's Ademola Lookman ahead of Moses Simon.

He added, “We’ve all been watching Lookman week in, week out and he has been doing tremendously well in his club not just in Leicester City, Fulham, even when he went abroad.

“And you can have a Lookman in the team following the performance of Moses Simon of late because you tell Moses, ‘you know what to do’. He’s got that technique, he’s got the ability to do things.

“Moses, physically he’s stronger than Lookman whether we like it or not physically, and I just felt that Lookman at home can do things and after a certain time Moses can come and finish the job because he’s got energy, he’s got the strength.”