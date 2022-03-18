German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund rose to the top of the trends of Twitter Nigeria on Friday, March 18, 2022.
'E Choke' - Borussia Dortmund hail Super Eagles greats Sunday Oliseh and Victor Ikpeba
Dortmund took some Davido lyrics and highlighted Super Eagles players that have played for the club.
Dortmund through their official Twitter account made several posts influenced by Nigeria.
The first post featured pictures of Erling Haaland choking Marco Reus and also Axel Witsel being grabbed on his throat.
The caption along with both photos was 'E Choke' a term relevant in Nigerian pop culture.
The term 'E Choke' is derived from Nigerian American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.
The next Nigerian influenced post by Dortmund came with a message that said, "BVB loves Naija. Sunday Oliseh x Victor Ikpeba."
The post shows former Super Eagles greats Victor Ikpeba and Sunday Oliseh during their time at Dortmund.
Ikpeba joined Dortmund from French Ligue 1 side Monaco back in 1999. He spent three seasons in German before leaving for Real Betis in 2002.
Oliseh on the other hand joined Dortmund from Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the year 2000.
Oliseh spent four years with the Black and Yellow and won the Bundesliga in 2002 before joining rivals VfL Bochum in 2004.
The final post by Dortmund was "BVB fallllll on youuuu." The caption is derived from the lyrics to Davido's hit single Fall.
