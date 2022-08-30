SERIE A

Dybala show sees Mourinho's Roma rout Monza to maintain unbeaten run, go top

Izuchukwu Akawor
After a superb display against his former club the last time, the Argentine put on another show to help Roma to a comfortable night in Rome.

Dybala has scored two and assisted another of Roma's last four goals.
Dybala has scored two and assisted another of Roma's last four goals.

AS Roma has moved to the top of the Serie A after a convincing and routine 3-0 win over newly promoted Monza.

Summer signing, Paulo Dybala was the hero of the night as Jose Mourinho's men maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Two first-half goals from Paulo Dybala and another in the second half from Roger Ibanez earned Roma a third win of the season.

Roma has won three (3) and drawn one (1) of their opening four (4) matches and sits pretty at the top on ten (10) points.

The former Juventus man is quickly turning into a fan favourite in Rome following a superb start to life since his free transfer.

Latest centurion in the Serie A.
Latest centurion in the Serie A.

Dybala inspired Roma to a deserved share of the spoils against his former club, Juventus, last weekend when he assisted Tammy Abraham to cancel out Dusan Vlahovic's opener.

On Tuesday night, the talented Argentine International continued with another wonderful display after he netted a brace to lead Roma to the win at home.

Both goals, his first and second for the club, were scored in the first half of the game before Roger Ibanez wrapped up the win with a third goal just after the hour mark.

With the goals, the Argentine becomes the latest player to score a century of goals in Serie A.

With the win on Tuesday night, Mourinho's Roma is now Serie A leader with 10 points, one ahead of Inter Milan in second.

Defending champions AC Milan sit third on right (8) points while SSC Napoli completes the top four (4) with seven (7) points.

