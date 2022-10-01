SERIE A

Dybala and Smalling combine as AS Roma beat Inter Milan

Tosin Abayomi
AS Roma recorded a 2-1 away victory against Inter Milan in a Serie A fixture played on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

At the San Siro, AS Roma were without manager Jose Mourinho after a red card in the loss to Atalanta before the international break.

Inter Milan started on the front foot and Edin Dzeko put the ball in the back of the net but was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Federico Dimarco converted a ball by Nicolo Barella in the 30th minute to put Inter Milan in front.

Paulo Dybala continued his good form in front of goal scoring the equalizer in the 39th minute from a ball through to him by Leonardo Spinazzola as both sides went to the halftime break level.

Paulo Dybala continued his good form in front of goal scoring the equalizer in the 39th minute
In the 75th minute, Chris Smalling converted a corner by Lorenzo Pellegrini to put AS Roma in front.

Despite late chances for Inter Milan, AS Roma held on to their advantage and leave the San Siro with all three points.

Chris Smalling was on the scoresheet once again for AS Roma and was delighted with the victory.

Speaking to DAZN after the game, Smalling explained that the team wanted to bounce back after defeat to Atalanta.

He said, “I am very happy for the victory. This match is too important to us. We must continue so that Thursday is still fundamental. "

Chris Smalling converted a corner by Lorenzo Pellegrini to put AS Roma in front.
"We all fought until the last minute, this is a great team spirit. The whole team is very strong this season. We want to achieve great goals. "

"We are disappointed with the result of the last match but I think we played well and created many chances but that's how football is. We have been working hard in the last two weeks and today we have to fight for the three points.

