Dybala and Smalling combine as AS Roma beat Inter Milan

Inter Milan started on the front foot and Edin Dzeko put the ball in the back of the net but was disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Federico Dimarco converted a ball by Nicolo Barella in the 30th minute to put Inter Milan in front.

Paulo Dybala continued his good form in front of goal scoring the equalizer in the 39th minute from a ball through to him by Leonardo Spinazzola as both sides went to the halftime break level.

In the 75th minute, Chris Smalling converted a corner by Lorenzo Pellegrini to put AS Roma in front.

Despite late chances for Inter Milan, AS Roma held on to their advantage and leave the San Siro with all three points.

Smalling on Roma victory at Inter Milan

Chris Smalling was on the scoresheet once again for AS Roma and was delighted with the victory.

Speaking to DAZN after the game, Smalling explained that the team wanted to bounce back after defeat to Atalanta.

He said, “I am very happy for the victory. This match is too important to us. We must continue so that Thursday is still fundamental. "

"We all fought until the last minute, this is a great team spirit. The whole team is very strong this season. We want to achieve great goals. "