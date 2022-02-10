Nigeria's D'Tigress suffer 90-67 loss to China in FIBA Women's World Cup qualifier

It will be difficult for Nigeria to qualify for the world cup after a loss to China.

D'Tigress lost to China in their world cup qualification opener
Nigeria's senior women's basketball team known as D'Tigress have lost 90-67 to China on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

D'Tigress were dominated from start to finish in their first game of the qualification series for the 2022 FIBA Women's' World Cup.

China took the first quarter 29-14, the second quarter 25-22, and the third quarter 25-16.

D'Tigress bounced back to take the third quarter 11 -24 but the margin was too large to overcome as China recorded a blowout win.

Top performers for D'Tigress are Amy Okonkwo with 14 points and Pallas Kunaiyi Akpanah with 12 points.

D'Tigress are at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia.

After a loss in their first game, D'Tigress now has an uphill battle to qualify for the World Cup later this year.

D'Tigress will aim to bounce back against France in their next qualification game scheduled for Friday, February 11, 2022.

