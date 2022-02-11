D'Tigress STUN World No. 5 France 67-65 in FIBA Women's Qualifying Tournament

D'Tigress took control of the game in the second quarter to edge out France in a close win on Friday, February 11, 2022.

D'Tigress lost the first quarter 11 - 28 but took the second quarter 16 - 10.

They dominated the third quarter 21 - 14 and were able to hold on in the clutch to take the fourth quarter 19 - 13.

It was a much-needed win for D'Tigress after they suffered a 90-76 loss to China in their opening qualification game.

It was also a revenge mission for D'Tigress as they lost to France in the group stage of the women's basketball event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in Japan last year.

D'Tigress have now lost one and won one of their two FIBA Women's World Cup qualifier in Belgrade, Serbia.

D'Tigress now faces fellow African contingents Mali in their last group stage fixture scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022.