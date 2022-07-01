Osimhen can be one of the best - Drogba bullish about Super Eagles striker [Video]

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has backed Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen to become one of the world's best.
Osimhen joined Serie A giants Napoli from French Ligue 1 outfit two seasons ago.
The 23-year-old Osimhen played a key role for Napoli as they returned to Champions League this season.
Osimhen the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner has always stated that Drogba is his idol.
Drogba on Osimhen
In a recent interview that has gone viral Drogba gave his thoughts on Osimhen
According to Drogba, he is familiar with Osimhen and impressed with his development.
Drogba, a legendary African striker for the Ivory Coast, made an assessment on Osimhen's possible trajectory.
According to Drogba, Osimhen has what it takes to be successful in Napoli and become one of the best in the world.
The interview was with Italian journalist Marco Giordano. When asked about Osimhen's potential, Drogba said, "I like him, great striker. Yes he can. Anything is possible in football."
In the interview, Drogba also discussed the battle between Chelsea and Napoli back in 2012.
Drogba explained the situation of Romelu Lukaku back at Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea.
Osimhen continues to shine at Napoli and has been linked with a move to Premier League in the future.
