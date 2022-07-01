Osimhen can be one of the best - Drogba bullish about Super Eagles striker [Video]

Osimhen joined Serie A giants Napoli from French Ligue 1 outfit two seasons ago.

The 23-year-old Osimhen played a key role for Napoli as they returned to Champions League this season.

Osimhen the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner has always stated that Drogba is his idol.

Drogba on Osimhen

In a recent interview that has gone viral Drogba gave his thoughts on Osimhen

According to Drogba, he is familiar with Osimhen and impressed with his development.

Drogba, a legendary African striker for the Ivory Coast, made an assessment on Osimhen's possible trajectory.

According to Drogba, Osimhen has what it takes to be successful in Napoli and become one of the best in the world.

The interview was with Italian journalist Marco Giordano. When asked about Osimhen's potential, Drogba said, "I like him, great striker. Yes he can. Anything is possible in football."

In the interview, Drogba also discussed the battle between Chelsea and Napoli back in 2012.

Drogba explained the situation of Romelu Lukaku back at Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea.